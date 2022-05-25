This week is your last chance to flambe until fall

Server Kevin Bartholomew has been preparing flaming coffee and desserts such as cherries jubilee and baked Alaska from the cart each Thursday. He said this week will be the cart’s last appearance until after Labor Day.

If you want to see the cart before it departs, visit the restaurant near 156th and Pacific Streets between 5 and 9:30 this Thursday. If you’re coming only for dessert, owners ask that you arrive after 8 p.m. to make sure there are enough tables available for dinner service.