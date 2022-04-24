 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This zucchini bread recipe doubles the chocolate, triples the yums

Was last year’s zucchini harvest so abundant that you shredded a bunch and froze it for later? I know, dumb question. Isn’t every zucchini harvest abundant?

Well, if you are like me and still have some stashed in the back of the freezer, now it the time to use it up before a new batch begins growing in the garden.

This Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread from food blogger Sally’s Baking Addiction is my go-to recipe when I have extra zucchini to use up. The bread honestly tastes like you’re eating chocolate cake. And in addition to sneaking in some veggies, it’s fairly low in sugar with only ½ cup in the loaf and there is Greek yogurt which adds protein while also tenderizing the bread.

This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled. And as fast as it will disappear, I highly recommend doubling the recipe from the start.

Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread

1½ cups (225g) shredded zucchini

1 cup (125g) all-purpose flour, spoon and leveled

½ cup (41g) unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch process, see note)

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon instant coffee powder or ¼ teaspoon espresso powder, see note

¾ cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

2 large eggs

¼ cup canola or vegetable oil

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup sugar, see note

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1. Adjust the oven rack to the lower third position and preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray. Set aside.

2. Place the shredded zucchini on a couple of paper towels to absorb some (but not all) moisture. Press a paper towel on top as well. Set aside until step 4.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, salt, instant coffee and chocolate chips together until combined. Set aside.

4. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, oil, yogurt, sugar and vanilla together until completely combined. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and lightly whisk until combined. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the zucchini. Pour/spoon batter into prepared baking pan.

5. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. My bread only took 45 minutes, but do not be alarmed if yours takes longer. All ovens are different. Allow bread to cool completely in the pan set on a wire rack. Slice and serve when bread has completely cooled. Store leftover bread in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days.

Notes

Freezing Instructions: Bread freezes well for up to three months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature before serving.

Double Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

Double Chocolate Zucchini Muffins: Preheat oven to 425 F and spray a 12-count pan with nonstick spray or line with cupcake liners. Prepare batter as directed above, fill each liner to the top with batter and bake the muffins for 5 minutes at 425 F. Then, keeping the muffins in the oven, lower the temperature to 350 F and continue to bake for an additional 14 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Makes 10 to 12 muffins.

Cocoa Powder: Don’t use Dutch process cocoa. It is naturally lower in acid and you need the acid in regular unsweetened cocoa powder to help activate the baking soda.

Coffee: This little bit of instant coffee or espresso powder accentuates the chocolate so much. You can’t taste the coffee. But you do taste more chocolate. Keeping this in mind, you can leave it out.

Chocolate Chips: Don’t leave these out. They sweeten the bread and give the bread more chocolate flavor. The bread is a little bland without them.

Yogurt: I used nonfat plain Greek yogurt. You can use full fat, low fat or even vanilla flavor instead. Or even regular yogurt (non-Greek).

kiley.cruse@owh.com;

402-444-1375

