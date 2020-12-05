Three Happiness plans to reopen soon, owners say

Three Happiness restaurant at 51st and Leavenworth Streets has been closed since a fire in January. Owners say interior remodeling is done and it should reopen the week of Dec 14.
The owners of Three Happiness Express plan to reopen the week of Dec. 14, according to a recording on the restaurant’s voice mail.
It has been closed since a fire in January. The voice mail recording said owners were waiting for a final inspection after remodeling the restaurant’s interior.
A post on the Three Happiness Facebook page said it will be takeout only when it reopens.
Owners are implementing a new system that follows social distancing guidelines. People will be asked to wait for orders in their vehicles. Masks will be required for everyone in the building.
Three Happiness, which serves Asian cuisine, is in a strip mall at 51st and Leavenworth Streets. Dao Sayavong owns the restaurant with her husband.
