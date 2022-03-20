Tired Texan BBQ to close; last day will be Mother's Day

The owners of Tired Texan BBQ announced this week that they are closing for good.

The restaurant, near 108th and L Streets, recently reopened after being down for several months for repairs following a fire. It will close permanently at the end of business on Mother’s Day, which is May 8 this year.

On a long Facebook post, owner Chip Holland said a number of factors prompted his decision to quit: the pandemic, the fire, increased costs and shortages of staff and supplies.

When their lease expired, and they couldn’t find another location, it became clear that closing was their only option, he said.

He also said supply chain issues have been frustrating.

“Every food order is a jigsaw puzzle. The ribs, for instance, have been different practically every order,” he said. “The price of good quality meat has tripled.”

He said it was not feasible to continue to raise menu prices to make the bottom line work.

He plans to bring back some popular menu items before the restaurant closes, and said he will be selling many Tired Texan souvenirs and hold an auction to sell artwork on the walls.

Holland said he was grateful for the restaurant’s many fans.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished and overcome, but most of all we have enjoyed feeding you and becoming part of your celebrations,” he said. “It’s been an honor to share our dream and become part of your lives.”

Pizzeria to add two new Omaha-area locations

Noli’s Pizzeria is expanding to the west.

The Blackstone restaurant announced two new locations this week: at Regency Landing near 108th and Pacific Streets and at 11832 Standing Stone Drive, across the street from Gretna Middle School.

A post on the Noli’s Facebook page says owners expect the Regency shop to open this spring, but it didn’t say when the Gretna store would be launched.

Noli’s opened its original location near 40th and Farnam Streets in April of 2015. It serves New York-style pizza and “grandma pie,” a thin pan pizza that’s popular on Long Island and in New Jersey. It also serves salad, pasta and Italian desserts and sells beer, wine and select liquors at its bar.

To see a menu, visit nolispizzeria.com.

Hardy Coffee membership program offers deals

You get a lot of perks with the Hardy Coffee Co. membership program.

For $60 a year, the locally owned coffee shop offers 15% off every single, in-store and online purchase; one free beverage each month, with an additional birthday drink and unlimited coffee refills; and an exclusive mailing list giving members advance notice about events and deals.

The membership lasts for 12 months no matter what time of year you buy it. You can purchase it in the store or online at hardycoffee.com.

Hardy has four brick-and-mortar locations in Omaha and also has its own roasting operation. Stores are located at 14450 Meadows Blvd. in Chalco; 2112 N. 30th St. in the Highlander Accelerator; 6051 Maple St. in Benson and 1031 Jones St. downtown.

Former Joe’s Crab Shack to become burger restaurantSickies Garage Burgers & Brews will move into the former location of Joe’s Crab Shack at the Westroads Mall near 102nd and California Streets. It’s the second Sickies in the Omaha area. The first one opened a couple of years ago at 1203 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue.

They’re both part of a chain based in Fargo, N.D., that operates seven Sickies in five states.

The menu includes 50 varieties of burgers, including one served on a glazed doughnut and some featuring Kobe beef. You can get chicken or veggie burgers as well. It also offers appetizers, salads and other sandwiches.

The bar has a rotating selection of local craft beers and domestic and imported brews.

The Westroads Sickies is expected to open sometime this summer.

Seafood chain opening restaurant in Council Bluffs

The Laughing Crab, a seafood restaurant chain based in Des Moines, is opening an outlet at Metro Crossing in Council Bluffs. It’s going into a 3,600-square-foot space that previously housed a barbecue restaurant. It’s known for Cajun specialties such as crawfish and fried catfish and shrimp.

Other locations are in Louisiana, Wisconsin and Texas.

