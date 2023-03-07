A second location of Tous les Jours bakery will open soon in Omaha.

The new store will be at 16950 Wright Plaza, Suite 151, in the Shops of Legacy, according a post on the company's Facebook page.

Both locations belong to a national chain of Korean-French bakeries that have been popular both here and elsewhere. It sells both sweet baked goods such as macarons, chocolate croissants and cheesecake, and savories such as bread filled with red bean paste, which is a traditional Asian food, and pastry-wrapped hot dogs and sausages.

It also has a coffee menu and sells other drinks such as strawberry lemonade.

The chain, which came to the U.S. in 2004, now has 70 locations nationwide and more than 1,650 in other countries. The first Omaha location opened last year at 7530 Dodge St. The west Omaha store is expected to open sometime this spring.

For more information and to see a menu, go to tljus.com.