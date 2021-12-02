Transform your favorite sugar cookie into thawing snowmen

Are you cooped up inside on a snowy winter day? Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.

Melted Snowmen Cookies

This is more of a decorating tutorial, but we’ve included the recipes we used for our sugar cookies and royal icing if needed.

1. Make round sugar cookies about 3½ to 4 inches in diameter. Let cool completely.

2. Using black royal icing in a piping bag with a small round tip, pipe eyes and a mouth onto a large marshmallow.

3. Using orange food coloring and a toothpick, dip the tip of the toothpick in the food coloring and press onto the marshmallow to make an orange “carrot” nose.

4. Once all of your faces are made, put white royal icing in a piping bag with round tip. Draw an irregular shape on the cookie to make it look like a puddle. Fill in, or flood, with icing. Use a toothpick to blend together the flood icing with the border.

5. Put marshmallow on white icing and let harden.

6. Using black royal icing in a piping bag with small round tip, pipe stick arms and buttons. If the icing is thick, use a toothpick to help spread it into the shape of arms.