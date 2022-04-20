Travel the Pork Association’s Tenderloin Trail

Five restaurants are on the Omaha Tenderloin Trail from now through Oct. 31.

The eateries, each known for their pork tenderloin sandwiches, are: Shirley’s Diner, 13838 R Plaza; Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill, 4322 Leavenworth St.; The Cabin Bar & Grill, 9226 Mormon Bridge Road; Benson Brewery, 6059 Maple St.; and LPL’s Restaurant & Pub, 1707 Harry Langdon Blvd. in Council Bluffs.

You can request a trail passport at any of the restaurants, then try a pork tenderloin sandwich at each location and ask the staff to stamp your passport. When you’ve visited all five, you’ll win a T-shirt to prove that you conquered the Omaha Tenderloin Trail.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is sponsoring the game.

“They do something similar in Iowa with great success,” said association president Jared Lierman, a Beemer, Nebraska pork producer. “We thought we’d give it a go and see what happens.”

To receive a T-shirt, mail completed passports to Nebraska Pork Producers Association, 4435 O St. Suite 200, Lincoln, Nebraska 68510.

