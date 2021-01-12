Trying to eat vegan? Takeout Tuesday can help

A reader and friend is about to have house guests — her son, his wife and their two young children.

She’s not sure how long they’re staying because they’re vacating their house for remodeling. But she’s not worried that they will wear out their welcome. She doesn’t see the grandkids a lot because they live in Kansas City.

But food might be a challenge. The couple have embraced a vegan lifestyle.

Takeout Tuesday can help.

Naughty Buddha Burger Bar, 707 S. 24th St.: Serving the plant-based Impossible Burger, this new restaurant adds garnishes such as tomatillo and crispy seaweed to create vegan entrees that have won praise from diners. One meat eater said in an online testimonial that he would convert if he could get vegan food like this every day. Sides include vegan macaroni and cheese and bamboo green tea rice, and the menu features suggested beer pairings. naughty-buddha-burger-bar.business.site