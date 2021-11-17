Tunes and treats on tap at Switch Pop-Up Record Shop

The Switch Beer & Food Hall will be the site of the Vinyl Interactive Pop-Up Record Shop on Sunday.

EZ Records is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hall, which houses several food and drink establishments.

The idea is to give shoppers access to a variety of food options such as fried chicken sandwiches, Venezuelan dishes and Grandma-style pizza either before or after they browse through more than 1,000 records.

Planners say you can spin the vinyl before you buy it for an interactive experience.

The Switch is at 36th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.

