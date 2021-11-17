 Skip to main content
Tunes and treats on tap at Switch Pop-Up Record Shop
111721-owh-od-popup-p1

The Switch Beer and Food Hall in the Blackstone District.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look at Shirley's large and in charge breakfast burrito.

The Switch Beer & Food Hall will be the site of the Vinyl Interactive Pop-Up Record Shop on Sunday.

EZ Records is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hall, which houses several food and drink establishments.

The idea is to give shoppers access to a variety of food options such as fried chicken sandwiches, Venezuelan dishes and Grandma-style pizza either before or after they browse through more than 1,000 records.

Planners say you can spin the vinyl before you buy it for an interactive experience.

The Switch is at 36th and Farnam Streets in the Blackstone District.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

