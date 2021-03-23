Twirl this on your fork: Takeout Tuesday turns to spaghetti

Luigi’s, 101 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue. This gets a repeat mention in TT because Facebook food lovers laud its spaghetti sauce. And if it’s anything like the seafood pasta entree I got there on a Friday night during Lent, it must be all that. I think I’ll try the Spaghetti Works, pasta with meat sauce, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara. Eliminates having to choose a protein.

Pitch, 5021 Underwood Ave., 17808 Burke St. Pitch gets a lot of props for its pizza. The restaurant is returning to TT because the pasta is just as good. On a stressful day, I got a life-changing mac and cheese there, and the big plate of handmade spaghetti smothered in sauce and meatballs sounds just as appealing. There’s the added benefit of two locations.

Sons of Italy, 1238 S. 10th St. The cooks returned to their longtime home for takeout-only in mid-February after a fire caused extensive damage in 2017. I’ve been eager to go back. They’re alternating between mostaccioli and spaghetti, both with meat sauce, for their authentic Italian takeout meals each Thursday, and fortuitously, this is a spaghetti week. Pickup is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can always save and reheat for dinner.