Two more chances to hop on Ollie, drink bloody marys

Ollie the Trolley’s Bloody Mary Brunch and Tour will hit the road two more times in April.

The Saturday morning tours originally were scheduled to run from now through April 15, but they have been extended through April 30. They start at Report in Pub, 12100 West Center Road, and make two more stops. The cost is $49.95 per person.

For reservations, visit olliethetrolley.com/individual.bloody.mary.tour.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

