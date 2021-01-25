Two Omaha guys and spicy-hot chicken take pandemic by storm

The guys thought they could work the kitchen by themselves but soon realized that wasn’t possible.

“We underestimated how this has blown up, for sure,” Whalen said.

Many of their industry friends have pitched in.

“We have had so much love from everybody throughout the city,” Moseley said. “We have been so busy that I had to bring the sous chef from the Jonas Brothers tour up here to help us out.”

Starting the business in a pandemic was nerve-wracking. They said their philosophy through it all was to just keep going.

“It’s hard to stop your dream, no matter what happens,” Moseley said. “We have been safe with everything we do. You just can’t stop the dream.”

Dirty Birds is takeout only and there’s no online or phone ordering. The guys said they wear masks and have rigid cleaning protocols.

They’ve also financed the entire venture without loans, relying on credit cards instead. Whalen said they’re not taking their initial success for granted.

“We have income coming in right now and we have to be smart about it,” he said. “We have to be careful and calculate everything.”