Ukrainian cheese pancakes pack protein punch

If you love pancakes but want a breakfast that will keep you feeling full longer, give syrniki a try. The main ingredient of these Ukrainian pancakes is farmer’s cheese which pumps up the protein on a traditionally carb-filled breakfast.

Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead. If you can’t find farmer’s cheese and don’t want to try making your own (it’s very simple), you can use ricotta cheese — just drain it in a colander overnight in the fridge to get the extra liquid out, otherwise your syrniki will fall apart when you form them..

Ukrainian Syrniki (Cheese Pancakes)

15 ounces (about 2 cups) farmers cheese, homemade or store-bought (homemade recipe follows)

4 large eggs

¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus about ½ cup more for dredging

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 cup raisins, dried cranberries or dried cherries

Extra virgin olive oil, 2 to 3 tablespoons per batch

Toppings: Fresh fruit or jam, sour cream, powdered sugar; whatever you like

1. In a large bowl, mix together farmers cheese, eggs, ¾ cup flour, sugar and salt.

2. Place baking soda in a small bowl and add vinegar; give it a stir as it fizzes. Add this mixture to the cheese mix.

3. With a hand-held electric mixer, mix until uniform consistency. Stir in the raisins with a spoon. It will still have some little cheese clumps. (Syrniki batter should be quite thick — almost like a biscuit dough — compared to regular pancake batter.)

4. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add 2 to 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.

5. Add ½ cup flour to a small bowl. Place a heaping tablespoon or flat ice cream scoop of the cheese mixture into the flour. Sprinkle flour over the top of the pancake. With well-floured hands, remove excess flour by gently transferring the pancake from one hand to another.

6. Once the skillet and oil are hot, place patties directly into the skillet as you mold them. Saute until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes each side, flipping once during cooking.

7. Transfer to a plate and serve with your favorite toppings.

Farmer's Cheese





1 gallon whole milk (preferably organic)

½ cup Heinz distilled white vinegar

1. Heat 1 gallon milk in a stainless steel pot over medium-low until you see hundreds little bubbles appear (190 F), but do not bring to a boil. (It will take 30 to 40 minutes). Stir occasionally to prevent the milk from scorching on the bottom of the pot.

2. Once the milk reaches 190 F, slowly add ½ cup distilled white vinegar, give it a gentle stir and wait for 30 to 60 seconds. Then stir again. The cheese will curdle (become crumbly) and the water should be lime/yellow-ish color. If it doesn’t, add a bit more vinegar until you do see that color of water.

3. Remove from heat and let stand for 30 minutes.

4. Line a sieve or a colander with cheese cloth or a flour sack towel. Slowly pour the cheese into the cloth to catch the curds.

5. Let cool. Gather the cloth around cheese and squeeze it as much as you can to get all the whey out. When you start seeing white-ish liquid coming out instead of lime color, you can stop there.

6. Refrigerate farmer’s cheese once cooled. It can keep it in refrigerator for up to a week in a tightly-sealed container.

NOTE: Use Heinz distilled white vinegar for best results.

Adapted from www.olgainthekitchen.com

