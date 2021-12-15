 Skip to main content
Virtuoso Pizzeria reopens for dine-in meals
You can sit inside at Virtuoso Pizzeria once again.

The restaurant at 6056 Maple St. will be serving dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It had been selling pizzas and other items online for takeout.

You still can use the LoCo app to order pizza for pickup or delivery.

Virtuoso, owned and operated by David Losole, is known for innovative pizzas such as the hot honey pepperoni and the olive oil, with three kinds of olives and ricotta cheese. It also has pizza kits for home-baking and a market with Italian favorites.

