Voodoo Taco close to opening new location

Voodoo Taco is preparing to open a new outlet at 180th Street and West Center Road.

A Facebook post from the Omaha-based group of restaurants says work on the new building in a strip mall is “coming along nicely” and promises that it will open soon. Unlike some Voodoo Taco sites, it will have a drive-thru.

Menu items include a wide variety of tacos, including barbacoa beef, fried chicken, alligator and jackfruit, plus bowls, salads, nachos and desserts.

Other Voodoo Taco locations in the Omaha area are at 2502 Farnam St., 2295 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village and at the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna.

For updates on the new location, visit facebook.com/voodootaco.

