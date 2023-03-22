Walk Ons Sports Bistreaux is coming to Nebraska Crossing.
The restaurant, which serves from-scratch Cajun cuisine, is co-owned by retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who announced the Gretna outlet mall location on a recent "Grow Omaha" radio show.
Brees didn’t say when it would open.
It will be the first Walk Ons in Nebraska or Iowa, and it will occupy a 6,500-square-foot space at the shopping center, Brees said.
Nebraska Crossing Chief Strategy Officer Johanna Boston said Wednesday that she couldn’t reveal anything else about the restaurant, but confirmed that they are working with Brees and the Walk Ons company on details.
“We’re excited,” she said.
Walk Ons is part of a Louisiana-based chain with outlets in 14 states, mainly in the South. There’s a location in Wichita, Kansas, and the restaurant’s website said one is coming soon in Columbia, Missouri.
People are also reading…
The chain was founded by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who were walk ons (unrecruited players) for the LSU basketball team. When they traveled together with the team, they ate at a variety of sports bars across the country and decided that Baton Rouge needed a similar concept.
According to the website, the duo recorded their ideas on a napkin while flying home home from a road game at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
The first Walk Ons Bistreaux & Bar opened in 2003, a couple of blocks from Tiger Stadium, home of the national championship LSU football team. As the business grew, Brees signed on as a co-owner.
The restaurant menu features Cajun favorites such as shrimp and grits, beignets, fried catfish, fried alligator and gumbo, plus sandwiches, salads, wraps, tacos and desserts.
Omaha's Great Grub: Check out where to find tasty dishes in the metro area
So given all the elements you must consider, it’s also no piece of cake to choose the perfect apple pie from several contenders.
We found six burgers we would all eat again in a heartbeat. But a few stood out. We had each had our reasons: The aioli. The caramelized onions. The barbecue sauce. The raisin jam. Even the fries.
The debate was robust, but the team agreed that you can find several slices of good carrot cake in the Omaha area.
We all were looking for pies that closely followed the traditional Margherita definition: A Neapolitan pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, salt and olive oil.
Each of the seven Omaha bread puddings we tried had its own spin on texture, style, ingredients and authenticity, but there wasn’t a clunker in the bunch.
Helen's Caesar Salad at Railcar Modern American Kitchen has a house-made dressing that hits all the right notes. Owner Jared Clarke created the salad for his ailing Aunt Helen.
Chili purists and innovators debate everything from consistency to ingredients and more. We figured we would get blowback from chili connoisseurs, but we didn't imagine the pain we'd feel at Nettie’s.
Welcome to Omaha’s Great Grub, a series where we venture out to try some of the best dishes the Omaha area has to offer. Our first edition features five local breakfast burrito options.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267