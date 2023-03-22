Walk Ons Sports Bistreaux is coming to Nebraska Crossing.

The restaurant, which serves from-scratch Cajun cuisine, is co-owned by retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who announced the Gretna outlet mall location on a recent "Grow Omaha" radio show.

Brees didn’t say when it would open.

It will be the first Walk Ons in Nebraska or Iowa, and it will occupy a 6,500-square-foot space at the shopping center, Brees said.

Nebraska Crossing Chief Strategy Officer Johanna Boston said Wednesday that she couldn’t reveal anything else about the restaurant, but confirmed that they are working with Brees and the Walk Ons company on details.

“We’re excited,” she said.

Walk Ons is part of a Louisiana-based chain with outlets in 14 states, mainly in the South. There’s a location in Wichita, Kansas, and the restaurant’s website said one is coming soon in Columbia, Missouri.

The chain was founded by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who were walk ons (unrecruited players) for the LSU basketball team. When they traveled together with the team, they ate at a variety of sports bars across the country and decided that Baton Rouge needed a similar concept.

According to the website, the duo recorded their ideas on a napkin while flying home home from a road game at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The first Walk Ons Bistreaux & Bar opened in 2003, a couple of blocks from Tiger Stadium, home of the national championship LSU football team. As the business grew, Brees signed on as a co-owner.

The restaurant menu features Cajun favorites such as shrimp and grits, beignets, fried catfish, fried alligator and gumbo, plus sandwiches, salads, wraps, tacos and desserts.