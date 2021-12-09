 Skip to main content
Wanting to cook with your kids? Give these Omaha Public Library recommended cookbooks a try
Wanting to cook with your kids? Give these Omaha Public Library recommended cookbooks a try

Are you looking for ways to entertain your kids at home? Follow this recipe to cook with your kids and you never know, you might just have the next master chef on your hands! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

If you’re looking to get your children into the kitchen more, give these cookbook recommendations from the Omaha Public Library a try:

Cookbooks for children

• "My Very First Cookbook: Joyful Recipes to Make Together!" by Danielle Kartes

• "Kid in the Kitchen: 100 Recipes and Tips for Young Home Cooks" by Melissa Clark

• "The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs" by America's Test Kitchen

• "Cooking Class" by Deanna F. Cook

• "My First Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen

• "Kid Chef Junior: My First Kids' Cookbook" by Anjali Shah

• "The Forest Feast for Kids" by Erin Gleeson

• "Cooking Step by Step" by DK Publishing

• "The Ultimate Kids' Cookbook" by Tiffany Dahle

• "National Geographic Kids Cookbook" by Barton Seaver

Popular adult cookbooks about cooking with/for kids

• "No Whine with Dinner" by Liz Weiss & Janice Newell Bissex

• "Time for Dinner" by Pilar Guzman, Jenny Rosenstrach & Alanna Stang

• "Pumpkin Soup and Cherry Bread" by Rikke Rosengren & Nana Lyzet

• "Cooking Well Healthy Kids: Easy Meals for Happy Toddlers" by Sari Greaves

• "Complete Children's Cookbook" by DK Publishing

2021 World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes

Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.

