Website lists 11 best U.S. steakhouses; two are in Nebraska

Two of the top 11 steakhouses in the United States are in Nebraska, according to travelawaits.com.
The No. 1 steakhouse, the website determined, is in North Platte.
The website asks readers to vote in its annual Best of Travel Awards. Other categories include the friendliest small towns in the country and the best state parks.
The Cedar Room, in downtown North Platte, received the top honor. Led by executive chef Trish Sculley, it’s known for its 100% Angus beef ribeye, a calamari appetizer and, of course, cocktails.
It’s a bit of a trek from Omaha (about 280 miles west on Interstate 80), but I just might have to go, if only for the salted caramel lava cake they recommend for dessert.
The list’s No. 7 steakhouse is closer to home in Omaha’s Old Market. Omaha Prime has an excellent bone-in ribeye, readers said, and an extensive wine list.
Other winners on the list were, predictably, in Texas and Oklahoma, although restaurants in Illinois, Missouri, Florida and Indiana also were named.
