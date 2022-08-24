 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Website says Baked After Dark has best chocolate chip cookies

A family-owned Benson bakery has the best chocolate chip cookies in Nebraska, according to tastingtable.com.

The cookies at Baked After Dark, it says, “have a nice crunch on the edge with a soft and chewy center, and the ratio between chips and batter is pretty even.”

Tastingtable.com posted the feature, “The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in Every State,” in mid-July. The list says the best in Iowa are found at Nan’s Nummies in West Des Moines.

The list also gave Baked After Dark props for being open when other shops are closed.

“The cookies are made (there) every day, and if you’re lucky enough to enjoy them straight out of the oven, you are definitely in for a special treat,” the website says.

The shop, at 2740 N. 61st St., is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed Mondays and Thursdays.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section

