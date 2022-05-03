 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesdays are for barbecue and blues

  • 0

The Pit Lounge in Papillion has “BBQ and Blues” each Wednesday.

Live blues music starts at 6 p.m. each week. To accompany it, the restaurant offers a smoked drumsticks special. It also serves $6 frosted mugs of domestic beers.

The event runs until 8 p.m. each week. The lounge is located at 1449 Papillion Drive Suite 105 near 72nd Street and U.S. Highway 370.

For more information, go to pitlounge.com.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Food Business Stories

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite food business stories of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Corden says he 'stands in solidarity with women making their own decisions' on Roe v Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert