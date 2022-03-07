Where to find Omaha area fish fries

It’s almost fish-fry time, and we’ve heard from three places you might want to try on Fridays.

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7308 S. 42nd St., March 11, 4:30 to 7 p.m. with dine-in and carryout options. Louisiana-style cornmeal coated Alaskan pollock, cole slaw, barbecue baked beans, mac and cheese, drinks and dessert. Baked fish is also available. Adults $10, children $8.

Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Boulevard, every Friday through Lent, excluding Good Friday, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Deep-fried fish, French fries, slaw and bread. Adults $12, seniors older than 62 $10, kids younger than 12 $6.

St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Drive, Blair, Nebraska, Fridays through April 8, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beer-battered cod, breaded butterfly shrimp, seasoned baked tilapia, mac and cheese, baked beans, cole slaw, baked potatoes, homemade desserts.

If your nonprofit organization is having a fish-fry, email the information to freeman@owh.com and we’ll include it on a weekly list.

