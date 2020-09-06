Where to find these 9 state fair foods in Omaha

Alas, there was no Iowa fair this year.

With a little imagination, however, Benson becomes a bit like a carnival (without the rides) after the sun goes down. After a visit to Beercade for games, you can get a chocolate chip cookie at Baked After Dark, 2740 N. 61st St. It even has vegan chocolate chip cookies.

“Baked After Dark is there when you need it the most,” one Yelp reviewer said.

Cheese curds

Outside the fair, these delightful little nuggets are served at the food village across from TD Ameritrade Park during the College World Series. Alas, we’re mourning that, too.

But you don’t need a festival atmosphere for curds. Omaha Tap House downtown has an exceptional version of your standard breaded curds. Coated in beer batter and deep-fried, they are the perfect comfort food.

I’m also in love with a more upscale curd at Railcar near 144th and Blondo Streets. They’re breaded with pretzel crumbs and served with a rosemary bourbon mustard dipping sauce.

Mini donuts, funnel cakes and ice cream

One place in Omaha has all three of these fair faves, and they’re all in one order.