Where to find these 9 state fair foods in Omaha

I am a fool for a fair.
Craft fairs, book fairs, even health fairs.
And, most of all, state fairs.
I love the baby animals, especially the piglets.
I walk every inch of the commercial buildings, collecting pamphlets and trinkets amid siding salesmen, hot tubs, water coolers and political pitches.
I marvel at 4-H genealogy projects, antique tractor restorations and hand-sewn quilts.
And, like everyone else, I eat. More than I should.
Because of the pandemic, most of us aren’t going to the fair this year. Some fairs are canceled. Many, like the Nebraska State Fair that ends Monday, have limited activities and concessions.
It’s a cruel blow. There’s no way we can duplicate the experience.
We can, however, duplicate the food. Many of your fair favorites are hidden right here in Omaha.
Chocolate chip cookies
You can buy a small bucket of hot chocolate chip cookies at Barksdale’s locations across the Iowa State Fair grounds.
Nothing’s better than a gooey late-night snack as you stroll on the midway until midnight.
Alas, there was no Iowa fair this year.
With a little imagination, however, Benson becomes a bit like a carnival (without the rides) after the sun goes down. After a visit to Beercade for games, you can get a chocolate chip cookie at Baked After Dark, 2740 N. 61st St. It even has vegan chocolate chip cookies.
“Baked After Dark is there when you need it the most,” one Yelp reviewer said.
Cheese curds
Outside the fair, these delightful little nuggets are served at the food village across from TD Ameritrade Park during the College World Series. Alas, we’re mourning that, too.
But you don’t need a festival atmosphere for curds. Omaha Tap House downtown has an exceptional version of your standard breaded curds. Coated in beer batter and deep-fried, they are the perfect comfort food.
I’m also in love with a more upscale curd at Railcar near 144th and Blondo Streets. They’re breaded with pretzel crumbs and served with a rosemary bourbon mustard dipping sauce.
Mini donuts, funnel cakes and ice cream
One place in Omaha has all three of these fair faves, and they’re all in one order.
Funnel cake doughnuts at The Dapper Doughnut near 168th and Harrison Streets are dusted with powdered sugar and glazed with strawberry drizzle. You can also have them in a milkshake.
It’s efficient and delicious. At the fair, you would need three stops for these treats.
Fried Oreos
Fair freak that I am, I still haven’t had a fried Oreo. I probably should remedy that (after a day of fasting).
You can find them in Omaha at Streetside Foods, a popular food truck.
The menu says they are “fried in a sweet batter and dusted (presumably with powdered sugar) for your enjoyment.”
Sounds pretty enjoyable, all right.
You also can fulfill another fair-food craving with a Streetside Philly Cheese Steak sandwich.
The truck will be at Hoodoo Days in Neola, Iowa, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Labor Day, and can be found parked around Omaha.
Chocolate-covered bacon
They had me at chocolate. They kept me at bacon.
Hollywood Candy in the Old Market not only sells this decadent treat, workers there make it in-house with fried bacon from the locally owned Stoysich House of Sausage.
The result is a food worthy of any state fair midway in the country.
Smoked turkey legs
The good news is you can find them in Omaha. The bad news is they appear to be seasonal, much like state fairs.
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch near Gretna has them during its fall push to Halloween. It’s already open for the season.
Swine Dining, in Bellevue and near 120th Street and West Dodge Road, has them during the holidays.
Caramel apples
Ditmars Orchard, near Highway 6 in Council Bluffs, could be your local site for these sticky marvels. It’s open during apple season and, as a bonus, has family-friendly activities that might just make up for the fair.
This homespun business also has apple doughnuts and hand pies.
Churros
For hot grab-and-go fried cinnamon-sugar pastries, try the Churro Truck, parked at 72nd and Farnam Streets. Omaha recently dodged a bullet when the owners of this popular business decided to close, then changed their minds after fans vociferously objected. They also serve customer-acclaimed Mexican entrees that probably outshine anything on the midway.
For a sit-down dessert, take home a churro sundae from Rivera’s at 120th and Blondo Streets. Churros are topped with vanilla ice cream, then drizzled with caramel sauce. This seriously may be the best dessert I’ve ever had.
Corn dogs
It wouldn’t be fair season without this food on a stick.
Try making your own at home.
