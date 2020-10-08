Whisk and Measure bakery closing its doors for good

Baker Beth Brown will be devoting more time to her other career as an actuary after Oct. 15.
Her shop, Whisk and Measure, is closing for good that day.
The bakery and coffee bar opened about four years ago in a shopping center near 132nd Street and West Center Road. It served a variety of treats such as scones, shortbread, cupcakes, cakes and cookies and breakfast items such as coffee cake and doughnuts.
Brown said 2020 was the cafe’s downfall because the pandemic has canceled the large parties, weddings and work events that made up her wholesale business.
“It didn’t make sense to extend leases,” she said, even though her retail sales had picked up.
She said one of her bakers, a student at the Metropolitan Community College Institute for Culinary Arts, will remain in the industry. Another has moved home to Alabama.
Brown herself will bake cakes on the side after she takes on more actuary work.
She said her loyal patrons are sad to see her go.
“Customers are great, and there’s so much of an outpouring now,” she said.
