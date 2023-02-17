Tuesday is the last blast until Lent.

It’s Mardi Gras, and even though we’re not in New Orleans, we can still find places to celebrate.

Some options:

Mouth of the South, 16909 Lakeside Plaza and 1109 Harney St., in the Old Market. Reservations are strongly encouraged if you want to eat at this authentic Cajun restaurant on Tuesday. They will be serving their regular menu, including beignets, puffy donuts that are to die for. They’re also taking orders for King Cakes — $15 for a 10-inch confection that serves up to four people. Call 402-502-4545 to order. motsomaha.com

Coneflower Creamery, 3921 Farnam St. King Cake ice cream is back for another season. The store ships King Cakes to Omaha from a New Orleans bakery, then folds cake pieces into a cinnamon cream-cheese ice cream that’s finished with a swirl of housemade pecan praline filling. It’s amazing — and amazingly popular — so don’t sit on this one. coneflowercreamery.com

Square Donut, 15825 West Maple Road, Suite 104. Fat Tuesday donuts with green, yellow and purple frosting fly off the shelves at this popular bakery. They’re back this year with all the accessories. They’re only available on Feb. 21, and if you want to be sure you get some, you can pre-order at 402-359-1555. squaredonutomaha.com

Wenday’s Bakery & Boutique, 500 Willow Ave., in Council Bluffs. King Cakes are also available here. Call 813-255-5153 for availability.

Barchen Beer Garden, 6209 Maple St. A Fat Tuesday Masquerade Party starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 10. There will be Cajun food, a live jazz band, drink specials, contests, do-you-own masks and abundant beads. The menu will include jambalaya, po’boys, fried catfish and more. There’s a $5 cover charge for the band Parfait. barchenbeer.com

V. Mertz, 1022 Howard St. Chef John Miller created a five-course Mardi Gras-inspired tasting menu that’s available from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Food is $85 and wine is $45. The menu features fried frog legs with hoppy sauce, a grilled gator sirloin, bomba rice with crawfish, bay scallops, pepper and saffron, Cajun cassoulet with duck confit, house andouille sausage, red beans and okra and, for dessert, pacaki, which is fried dough with lemon custard and powdered sugar. Reservations are available at vmertz.com.

Herbe Sainte, 1934 S. 67th St. A Mardi Gras party will feature the restaurant’s signature Cajun and Creole dishes and drinks from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. herbesainteomaha.com

Acadian Grille, 725 N. 114th St. Mardi Gras frivolity will include the restaurant’s authentic Cajun dishes from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. acadiangrille.com

Taste of New Orleans, 6023 Maple St. These folks are all Cajun and Creole, all the time. Check atasteofneworleans.com on Tuesday morning for their Mardi Gras menu.

St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church, 2324 J St. They’re celebrating Shrove Tuesday instead of Mardi Gras with a pancake supper, with proceeds going to feed and clothe the needy. The suggested donation is $30 per family or $10 for a single. It runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

If you know of a restaurant or bar that’s having a Mardi Gras bash, let me know at freeman@owh.com.

