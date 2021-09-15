Who's hungry for spaghetti? Here's some places in Omaha to find the perfect pasta

Whenever I don’t know what to cook for dinner, I cook spaghetti. I’m pretty sure it’s the one food I couldn’t live without.

I’m not too modest to say I make great meat sauce. I like it on the sweet side and, luckily, so does my spouse, but I’ve rarely met a sauce I didn’t like.

With spaghetti as my go-to at home, you might think I never order it at restaurants. You would be wrong.

Check out this list of local places where you can find great spaghetti dishes:

Malara’s, 2123 Pierce St. A classic, family-owned South Omaha restaurant. It gets love on social media for its red sauce, and also lists carbonara — another personal fave — among its selections. Both regular spaghetti and spinach spaghetti are made in-house.

Cascio’s, 1620 S. 10th St. Another South Omaha gem, Cascio’s has saucy spaghetti with hamburger, meatballs or Italian sausage. You can’t go wrong with any of them. You also can get a quart of sauce to go, and family meal packs that come with a refreshingly different drink — cucumber cherry limeade — for a little extra cash.