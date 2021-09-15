Who's hungry for spaghetti? Here's some places in Omaha to find the perfect pasta

Whenever I don’t know what to cook for dinner, I cook spaghetti. I’m pretty sure it’s the one food I couldn’t live without.
I’m not too modest to say I make great meat sauce. I like it on the sweet side and, luckily, so does my spouse, but I’ve rarely met a sauce I didn’t like.
With spaghetti as my go-to at home, you might think I never order it at restaurants. You would be wrong.
Check out this list of local places where you can find great spaghetti dishes:
Malara’s, 2123 Pierce St. A classic, family-owned South Omaha restaurant. It gets love on social media for its red sauce, and also lists carbonara — another personal fave — among its selections. Both regular spaghetti and spinach spaghetti are made in-house.
Cascio’s, 1620 S. 10th St. Another South Omaha gem, Cascio’s has saucy spaghetti with hamburger, meatballs or Italian sausage. You can’t go wrong with any of them. You also can get a quart of sauce to go, and family meal packs that come with a refreshingly different drink — cucumber cherry limeade — for a little extra cash.
Luigi’s, 101 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue. Facebook food lovers laud its spaghetti sauce. And if it’s anything like the seafood pasta entree I got there on a Friday night during Lent, it must be all that. Try the "Spaghetti Works" dish, pasta with meat sauce, Italian sausage, mushrooms and marinara. The spaghetti pizzaiola, which has sautéed Italian sausage, garlic, onions, green peppers, marinara sauce, and topped with mozzarella cheese, also sounds intriguing.
Pitch, 5021 Underwood Ave., 17808 Burke St. Pitch gets a lot of props for its pizza. The pasta is just as good. On a stressful day, I got a life-changing mac and cheese there, and the big plate of handmade spaghetti smothered in sauce and meatballs sounds just as appealing. There’s the added benefit of two Omaha locations.
Sons of Italy, 1238 S. 10th St. The cooks returned to their longtime home for takeout-only in mid-February after a fire caused extensive damage in 2017. Beginning Sept. 16, they will serve pasta dinners with sausage or meatballs and a salad, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, and I’ve been eager to go back.
Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th. For its superb spaghetti alla bolognese, this downtown destination deserves a mention. Try it, you won't forget it. If you are looking for something lighter or a vegetarian option, try the spaghetti aglio & olio, spaghetti sautéed in extra-virgin olive oil with roasted garlic, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian bread crumbs, and sprinkled with fresh parsley and parmesan.
