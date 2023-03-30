A popular food truck that was launched in 2020 is now a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Papillion.
Wilby’s Comfort 2.0 recently opened at 1449 Papillion Drive Suite 103. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Family recipes inspired two cousins to start the business, and one of them has 25 years experience as a sous and scratch chef, according to their website.
Their most-beloved menu items, the website says, are a fish sandwich, the fried lobster dinner, Wilby’s Wings (which come with a variety of sauces, including maple bacon), and a fried fish dinner. They also serve breakfast with a variety of omelets (even shrimp), a breakfast burrito and a pancake sandwich.
Visit dfm-wilbyscomfort2.com to see a complete menu.
