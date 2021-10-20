 Skip to main content
Wilson & Washburn offers alternative to hard-to-find wings
At times during the pandemic, chicken wings have been scarce. High global demand has caused shortages and, in turn, price hikes.

Wilson & Washburn, a downtown Omaha bar and grill, has a solution.

It just introduced Sexy Smoked Legs, chicken drumsticks that come with fries and your choice of barbecue or spicy garlic buffalo sauce and blue cheese or ranch dip.

You can also get the legs char-buffed.

Visit wilsonandwashburn.com for a complete menu.

