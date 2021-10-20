Wilson & Washburn offers alternative to hard-to-find wings

At times during the pandemic, chicken wings have been scarce. High global demand has caused shortages and, in turn, price hikes.
Wilson & Washburn, a downtown Omaha bar and grill, has a solution.
It just introduced Sexy Smoked Legs, chicken drumsticks that come with fries and your choice of barbecue or spicy garlic buffalo sauce and blue cheese or ranch dip.
You can also get the legs char-buffed.
Visit wilsonandwashburn.com for a complete menu.
5 chicken recipes to check out this week
If you've recently returned to work or school, you're probably busier than ever. But that doesn't mean your weeknight dinners need to suffer. To help, here are five easy and fast ways to make chicken.
This chicken and rice paprikash recipe is easy to make but will leave you satisfied — and maybe even craving seconds.
While one of the easiest and tastiest ways to cook chicken breast is in the oven, it's a technique that can often overcook and dry out the meat.
Chicken with chunky mango salsa makes a sweet and spicy dinner. To cube mango: slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit. Helpful ...
Sometimes you get tired of eating the same salads packed with lettuce or other fresh greens. Don’t fret. Here's the perfect chicken salad recipe that is packed with flavor and no lettuce required.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267