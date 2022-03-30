Wine dinner set for early April at Old Market Stokes

Stokes Grill and Bar in the Old Market will have a four-course wine dinner April 7 featuring food from Chef Rey Chavez and pours from The Prisoner Wine Co. in California.
The menu features goat cheese flatbread with the new Saldo sauvignon blanc; lobster and oyster risotto with Prisoner chardonnay; New York strip au rouge with a Prisoner red blend and cocoa hazelnut baklava with Saldo zinfandel.
The 6:30 p.m. dinner is $79 per person. Call Gavin at 402-408-9000 for reservations.
