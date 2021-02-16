With record-breaking cold, Runzas were free Tuesday

Another cold Tuesday, another free Runza sandwich.

Tuesday morning's high temperature of minus 23 led to rolling blackouts and school cancelations across Omaha. It also brought droves of people to Runza restaurants for "Temperature Tuesday."

During the popular promotion in January and February, the temperature at 6 a.m. is the price of a Runza sandwich — when purchased with a medium order of french fries and a medium drink.

Tuesday's below-zero temps meant free Runza sandwiches, which are warm buns stuffed with seasoned beef, cabbage and onions.

The Nebraska-based restaurant chain has offered the Temperature Tuesday promotion since 2010.

Merlin Pedersen of Omaha was among those who braved the cold for a Runza. The 58-year-old skipped the drive-thru line that wrapped around the Runza parking lot at 4713 S 77th St. about 4:30 p.m. and went inside to order.

