You better watch out — Santa bread will bring smiles to your holiday table

3. Preheat the oven to 350F and line a rimless baking sheet with parchment.

4. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Pinch off 1 golf ball-size piece of dough and roll it into a ball for the pompom of Santa's hat. Pinch off 1 ping pong ball-size piece of dough and roll it into a ball for Santa's nose. Cut off a 1-inch-wide, 9-inch-long, ¼-inch-thick strip and roll it into a smooth log for the brim of Santa's hat. Cut another piece of dough into a roughly 2-inch-wide, 5-inch-long, ¼-inch-thick strip of dough. Snip evenly from the bottom (but not all the way up) and spread the strips out slightly to form a mustache.

5. Roll out the remaining dough into an elongated diamond with the top triangle of the diamond double the length of the bottom triangle. Position the diamond on the prepared baking sheet with the top of the longer triangle hanging over the edge. Working on the shorter triangle, use scissors or a knife to cut ½-inch-wide strips of dough up toward the middle, stopping at the imaginary line where the top and bottom triangles meet. Pick up each strip of the beard and twist so they look like a beard.