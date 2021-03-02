You can eat gluten-free from these Omaha restaurants on Takeout Tuesday

Omahan Harlan Holmes sent me an email the other day asking for gluten-free dining options.

“I have celiac disease and get so hungry for alternatives,” he wrote. “Going out to eat many times is a broiled steak/fish and a baked potato … (while) everyone raves about the bread and desserts.”

It’s estimated that 1 out of every 100 people worldwide has celiac disease, which leads to damage in the small intestine if they eat foods with gluten, a protein in wheat, rye and barley. That makes everything from pizza to fried chicken to cake off limits unless it’s specially prepared.

This week’s Takeout Tuesday is dedicated to places that are known to offer gluten-free items. It’s just scratching the surface, so I plan to be more vigilant about mentioning GF options. If you have suggestions, email freeman@owh.com.

Crystal Jade, 7255 Cedar St. This Asian restaurant has a wide scope — Chinese, Malaysian, Korean, Thai, even Indian. As a result, it has a massive menu, including one section devoted to gluten-free options. Some of the items include shrimp spring rolls, veggie biryani and volcano chicken, and there’s plenty more. I haven’t eaten GF here, but everything I have had was flavorful and well-prepared.