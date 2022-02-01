You can now dine in at the Deviled Egg Co.

Pairing cocktails, wine, deviled eggs and charcuterie is a thing now in Omaha.
The Deviled Egg Co., which grew from selling its wares online and at farmer’s markets, just opened a dining room in its store near 180th and Q Streets.
The store received its liquor license this week, owner Raechel Van Buskirk said on Facebook. It had a grand opening for the dining room on Saturday.
Learn more at deviledeggco.com or by calling 531-213-2946.
Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes of 2021
OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.
From the OWH Omaha Dines section, this tasty pie made by Omaha cook Nancy Peterson Koch has a homemade graham cracker crust, creamy peanut but…
In the first in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's notabl…
The second in the ongoing OWH series, Omaha's Great Grub, Freeman and a team of other taste-testers ventured out in search of Omaha's best tas…
The Omaha area has some great doughnut options. And with a national day to celebrate Homer Simpson's favorite pastry, Freeman looked at the lo…
National Cheese Curd Day was created by Culver's Restaurants to showcase its fried Wisconsin nuggets. Plenty of other Omaha restaurants joined…
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267