 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
You can now dine in at the Deviled Egg Co.
0 Comments

You can now dine in at the Deviled Egg Co.

  • 0

Pairing cocktails, wine, deviled eggs and charcuterie is a thing now in Omaha.

The Deviled Egg Co., which grew from selling its wares online and at farmer’s markets, just opened a dining room in its store near 180th and Q Streets.

The store received its liquor license this week, owner Raechel Van Buskirk said on Facebook. It had a grand opening for the dining room on Saturday.

Learn more at deviledeggco.com or by calling 531-213-2946.

Betsie Freeman's Favorite Omaha Dines Dishes of 2021

OWH food writer Betsie Freeman looks back at her favorite dishes of 2021.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rachel Zegler responds to 'angry' criticism over Snow White casting

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp
Omaha Dines

Event at Shucks focuses on shrimp

  • Updated

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, shrimp prepared several ways will be $5 a dozen. That includes peel and eat, crispy golden fried, Canadian grilled and shrimp cocktail, among other offerings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert