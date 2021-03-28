You can now eat a Reuben at the hotel where Omahans (correctly) say it was invented

The chef at the newly opened Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel faced a pressing question.

Could the Reuben sandwich go home again?

The Reuben was born at the Blackstone Hotel on the very ground Chef Ryan Arensdorf’s kitchen now occupies, or so Omahans believe. (Misguided New Yorkers claim it, too.)

When developers revived the Blackstone as the Cottonwood last year, they embraced elements of the historic hotel’s past. The Reuben was one of them, and Arensdorf wanted his version to steal the spotlight from similar sandwiches at restaurants across town.

“It was basically mandatory that we take this sandwich seriously and try to put out the best Reuben that we can,” he said.

By most accounts so far, he got it right. The Reuben is the bestselling dish at the Cottonwood, Arensdorf said, and diners have given it rave reviews.

“It was amazing,” Omahan Rachele Smith said. “We took a Sunday school party with us, and they all thought it was among the best in Omaha.”

Arensdorf had help with the Reuben’s renaissance at the hotel from an inside source: Jay Kulakofsky, the great-great-great nephew of the sandwich’s creator.