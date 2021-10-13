You now can grab and go at Zen Coffee Co.

Zen Coffee Co. is offering a new line of cold bottled grab-and-go drinks at both locations.

Five options will be available daily for $6: chai, cold brew, matcha, lavender lemonade and latte.

If you order at zencoffeecompany.com, you can skip the line when you pick them up. You can also preorder customized grab-and-go drinks one day in advance.

And if you bring back the glass container, you get $1 off your next purchase.

Zen stores are at 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road.

