You now can grab and go at Zen Coffee Co.

Zen Coffee Co. is offering a new line of cold bottled grab-and-go drinks at both locations.
Five options will be available daily for $6: chai, cold brew, matcha, lavender lemonade and latte.
If you order at zencoffeecompany.com, you can skip the line when you pick them up. You can also preorder customized grab-and-go drinks one day in advance.
And if you bring back the glass container, you get $1 off your next purchase.
Zen stores are at 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road.
Not a morning person? Try these easy breakfast ideas from TikTok
1. 4-Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
If you need a grab-and-go option for hectic mornings, try making these healthy 4-ingredient chocolate peanut butter bars from dietician @alyssafontainerd. They’re packed with fruit and fiber to keep you energized until lunch.
@alyssafontainerd
Top 5 MOST-POPULAR recipes of 2020⭐️NUMBER 2⭐️ 4 INGREDIENT 🍫&🥜 butter bars 💫 ##easyrecipes ##easybreakfast ##breakfastrecipes ##easyrecipe ##Homemade♬ son original - Alyssa Fontaine RD
2. Keto Breakfast Sandwich
This cheesy delicious keto breakfast sandwich from @janellerohner relies on a mini-Dash waffle maker and a microwaved egg for the easiest low-carb breakfast sandwich ever.
@janellerohner
THE ULTIMATE KETO BREAKFAST SANDWICH!! Only 2 carbs and 190 calories YUMM ##easyrecipes ##easybreakfast ##foodie ##ketobreakfast♬ Taste It - Ikson
3. Strawberry Shortcake Overnight Oats
This overnight oats recipe from @themodernnonna is perfect for strawberry season. The best part is that all you’ll need to do in the morning is make your coffee since your breakfast is already done.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267