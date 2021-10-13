 Skip to main content
You now can grab and go at Zen Coffee Co.
Zen Coffee Co. in west Omaha.

Check out the creative twists on coffee flights from Zen Coffee Co.

Zen Coffee Co. is offering a new line of cold bottled grab-and-go drinks at both locations.

Five options will be available daily for $6: chai, cold brew, matcha, lavender lemonade and latte.

Good vibes, good people: Zen Coffee Co. offers specialty drinks, unique atmosphere

If you order at zencoffeecompany.com, you can skip the line when you pick them up. You can also preorder customized grab-and-go drinks one day in advance.

And if you bring back the glass container, you get $1 off your next purchase.

Zen stores are at 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

