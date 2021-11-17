 Skip to main content
Zen Coffee Company adds new toasts to menu
Zen Coffee Company adds new toasts to menu

111421-owh-liv-diningnotes-p3

A coffee flight featuring a blueberry waffle latte, a Honey Bee latte, a pineapple Palmer and a pistachio white mocha at Zen Coffee Co. The shop also has toast flights and recently added three more choices to its toast menu. 

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the creative twists on coffee flights from Zen Coffee Co.

Toast flights are a thing at Zen Coffee Company, along with its popular coffee flights.

The shop, with locations at 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road, has added three more varieties of toast you can order on their own or as part of a flight.

Honey Ricotta + Pear Toast is topped with walnuts and served on a toasted croissant.

Mistle Toast is made with smashed avocado, pomegranate, goat cheese and a seasoning blend.

Mazel Toast is lox and cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel, garnished with capers and everything bagel seasoning.

They join Strawberry Nutella Toast, Honey Bee Toast and two avocado toasts on the menu.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

