Zen Coffee Company adds new toasts to menu

Toast flights are a thing at Zen Coffee Company, along with its popular coffee flights.

The shop, with locations at 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road, has added three more varieties of toast you can order on their own or as part of a flight.

Honey Ricotta + Pear Toast is topped with walnuts and served on a toasted croissant.

Mistle Toast is made with smashed avocado, pomegranate, goat cheese and a seasoning blend.

Mazel Toast is lox and cream cheese on a toasted everything bagel, garnished with capers and everything bagel seasoning.

They join Strawberry Nutella Toast, Honey Bee Toast and two avocado toasts on the menu.

Omaha World-Herald: Omaha Dines Sign up for the Omaha Dines weekly newsletter to stay up to date on the latest local restaurant and foods news and occasional offers. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.