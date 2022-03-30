Zen Coffee Company helping UNO test overnight oat product

Grizzly Oats overnight oatmeal is now available at both locations of the Zen Coffee Company, 25th and Farnam and 132nd and West Center Road.

The Innovation Ventures group from the University of Nebraska at Omaha entrepreneurship program is testing it at the shops. It’s made in the Zen kitchen by the coffee shops’ baker, who is part of the UNO program.

Customers who try Grizzly Oats are asked to scan the QR code and complete a survey after they try the product.

