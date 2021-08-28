Zen now offers toast flights to round out your morning meal

Oil paintings in the show, which opens today at St. Cecilia Cathedral, depict Midwestern skies and everything you might see from the road.

The exhibit and its title are inspired by the Joyce Sutphen poem with the same name.

It is sponsored by the Cathedral Arts Project, as is a 3 p.m. concert by Horns of the Heartland in conjunction with the opening.

“The acoustics in the cathedral are the ideal environment for a horn ensemble like this,” said Christopher Krampe, who took over as executive director of the Cathedral Arts Project after William Woeger retired.

For many, he said, the concert will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience because it’s not every day you get to hear a large horn group in a setting with such exemplary sound.

An opening reception for Wallace will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church’s Sunderland Gallery near 40th and Webster Streets. Wallace has a studio in the Hot Shops in north downtown. Her work is shown in private and public collections internationally. The exhibit runs through Sept. 26

The concert is free but donations for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry would be appreciated. For more information, visit cathedralartsproject.org.

