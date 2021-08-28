 Skip to main content
Zen now offers toast flights to round out your morning meal
The unique atmosphere of Omaha’s Zen Coffee sets it apart, says owner Abby McLeay.

Check out the creative twists on coffee flights from Zen Coffee Co.

Coffee and lemonade flights took off with customers at Zen Coffee Company.

Now it’s offering a toast flight to make breakfast complete.

For $20, you get four slices of toast from its toast menu, including the popular Honey Bee and Everything Avo.

Other toasts feature ingredients such as fresh strawberries, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese and bananas with nuts. Reservations for the flights are not required.

The flights are available at both locations, near 25th and Farnam Streets and 132nd Street and West Center Road.

In a Facebook post about the toast flights last week, Zen also announced that customers no longer need reservations for the coffee flights, which feature four glass cups of specialty brews such as Belgian waffle, as well as traditional coffees.

The flights are first-come, first-served basis so reservations are still recommended to guarantee your boards. Weekends book up fast, Zen staffers say.

For more information, visit facebook.com/zencoffeecompany.

Cathedral art exhibit is tribute to the Midwest landscape

Omaha artist Paula Wallace named her new exhibit “Things to Watch for While You Drive.”

Oil paintings in the show, which opens today at St. Cecilia Cathedral, depict Midwestern skies and everything you might see from the road.

The exhibit and its title are inspired by the Joyce Sutphen poem with the same name.

It is sponsored by the Cathedral Arts Project, as is a 3 p.m. concert by Horns of the Heartland in conjunction with the opening.

“The acoustics in the cathedral are the ideal environment for a horn ensemble like this,” said Christopher Krampe, who took over as executive director of the Cathedral Arts Project after William Woeger retired.

For many, he said, the concert will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience because it’s not every day you get to hear a large horn group in a setting with such exemplary sound.

An opening reception for Wallace will be from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church’s Sunderland Gallery near 40th and Webster Streets. Wallace has a studio in the Hot Shops in north downtown. Her work is shown in private and public collections internationally. The exhibit runs through Sept. 26

The concert is free but donations for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry would be appreciated. For more information, visit cathedralartsproject.org.

