Zipline's Dear Old Nebraska Brew to be available in time for Huskers' season opener
Five places that cook with beer, wine or other alcohol are on tap this week.

If you were ever a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, this brew’s for you.

Same goes for Husker fans.

Lincoln’s Zipline Brewing Co. and the Nebraska Alumni Association have joined forces to create a new beer, Dear Old Nebraska Brew.

The beer’s designers, who are NU alumni, call it "an easy-drinking American lager perfect for tailgating.”

It will be available first at the AKRS Champions Club next to Memorial Stadium and then at other locations across the state in time for the first kickoff this fall.

“This is one of the most exciting opportunities we’ve ever had as a company,” said Marcus Powers, one of Zipline’s founders and an NU alumnus. “Two of our three owners are Nebraska alumni.”

Zipline will donate a dollar to the Nebraska Alumni Association for every case it sells. The association will use the money for alumni engagement programs. 

Shelley Zaborowski, the association’s executive director, said she hopes to see the beer available at every alumni gathering in Zipline’s distribution area.

“It was important to us that we work with a true Husker on this project,” she said.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

News Alert