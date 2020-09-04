Do you want to be an Avenger? This game feels like you're one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes

Each character also has a power meter that allows them to do something special. Ms. Marvel's lets her dodge attacks. Captain America uses his shield to block. Hulk gets extra powerful.

There's also tons of new abilities to unlock as you level up and new gear to find in abundant boxes hidden throughout levels.

I was not able to play through the entire game before deadline, but I was able to get a good feel for the game's mechanics and its story.

I loved every minute of it, and I already know I want the game to bring on more characters when it inevitably introduces downloadable content.

I want Captain Marvel. I want She-Hulk. I want Blade. I want Spider-Man. I want Doctor Strange. I want the X-Men, too.

And all the DLC missions that will come along with them.

At first, Avengers' story is very linear as its story unfolds. But pretty quickly, you'll assemble a few Avengers and choose what missions to undertake and which Avengers you'd like to send on them. You can also undergo training on your secret Helicarrier base.