Do you want to be an Avenger? This game feels like you're one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes

After 23 Marvel movies, loads of Saturday morning cartoons and decades of comic books, you can't be blamed for wanting to be an Avenger.
And this new game will make you feel like you're one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Marvel's Avengers is incredible fun.
If you've ever wanted to rampage as Hulk, call down the thunder as Thor, stretch like Ms. Marvel, soar through the skies like Iron Man or roll, punch, kick and shoot as Black Widow, this is your game.
You'll begin as Kamala Khan. Also known as Ms. Marvel, Kamala beings the game with no powers. Just a huge love of the Avengers. She attends an Avengers Day celebration in San Francisco that is marred by a terrorist attack. (Cue the Golden Gate Bridge's explosive destruction.)
The Avengers spring into action, giving you an early chance to play as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and Hulk.
(Warning: Spoilers ahead!)
The events of A-Day result in the death of one prominent Avenger and the disbanding of team entirely. Fast forward five years, and superheroes are outlawed. A secretive scientific organization, A.I.M., has locked down San Francisco. As a result of the Terrigen mists released in the attack, Kamala now has powers — she can embiggen her fists to smash bad guys, stretch her limbs and enlarge her entire body.
She also wishes to join the resistance and, just maybe, unite the Avengers.
The story then reintroduces each Avenger one-by-one as you uncover what's really going on with A.I.M., the mists and the attack on San Francisco.
Every mission is exciting, and every Avenger recruited for the team creates more and more fun.
My favorite superhero games have been the Batman: Arkham series and the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance/X-Men Legends series, and Marvel's Avengers feels like the right combination of the two.
In the game, you'll play as a variety of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, each with different powers. But like Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, the control scheme is the same for every Avenger, making it easy to transition between characters as you play. The same buttons control everyone's light and heavy attacks, special abilities and attack combos.
You'll only control one character at a time though, and combat is where things feel like Batman's Arkham games. Fighting is frenetic, and you'll be surrounded by enemies, leaping from one to another. (Or tossing your shield. Or firing energy blasts. Or whatever.)
Unique to each character, abilities charge up as you fight. Hulk claps his hands together, unleashing a thunderous wave of force. Ms. Marvel stretches to giant size. Captain America flings his shield, which bounces from enemy to enemy before it returns to his hand.
Each character also has a power meter that allows them to do something special. Ms. Marvel's lets her dodge attacks. Captain America uses his shield to block. Hulk gets extra powerful.
There's also tons of new abilities to unlock as you level up and new gear to find in abundant boxes hidden throughout levels.
I was not able to play through the entire game before deadline, but I was able to get a good feel for the game's mechanics and its story.
I loved every minute of it, and I already know I want the game to bring on more characters when it inevitably introduces downloadable content.
I want Captain Marvel. I want She-Hulk. I want Blade. I want Spider-Man. I want Doctor Strange. I want the X-Men, too.
And all the DLC missions that will come along with them.
At first, Avengers' story is very linear as its story unfolds. But pretty quickly, you'll assemble a few Avengers and choose what missions to undertake and which Avengers you'd like to send on them. You can also undergo training on your secret Helicarrier base.
The game's multiplayer mode, dubbed the Avengers Initiative, features missions you can take on with other online players. But it's not a full multiplayer like Call of Duty where you'll combat other heroes. Think of it as a co-op mode where you team up to complete missions with your friends.
While the campaign's missions are more cinematic and story-driven, the game's multiplayer war zone mode features more open, expansive maps with lots of ground to explore and enemies to encounter.
Avengers' story and gorgeous visuals feel so much like a film that my kids asked what Avengers movie I was watching. And then they plopped on the couch to just watch for awhile. It's that entertaining to watch. (Note: It is realistic-looking and full of lots of punching and other violence as well as occasional mild swear words, so it's not exactly for little kids. I told mine that some of the words Iron Man said were not OK to repeat.)
Though the game is quite cinematic, I should point out Marvel's Avengers is not a shoddy facsimile of the mega successful Avengers film franchise.
Some games clearly try to replicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this one stands on its own. The plot has much more in common with comic book storylines, and the characters feel fresh. Captain America doesn't have the facial features of a bad Chris Evans lookalike, and Iron Man's voice doesn't sound like a bad Robert Downey Jr. impression.
All-in-all, it's a game full of action and excitement. Developer Crystal Dynamics knocked it out of the park.
And with so many varied missions and multiplayer, it's something I'll be coming back to again and again.
