Durham Museum exhibit to feature rare photos of singer Billie Holiday

Rare photos of jazz icon Billie Holiday are coming to the Durham Museum in a Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition.

Photographer Jerry Dantzic took the pictures in 1957 for Decca Records during the singer’s week-long engagement at Sugar Hill, a Newark, New Jersey, nightclub. The photos offer an intimate look at both her private and public world.

Fifty-six of them make up “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic,” which opens at the Durham on Dec. 4 and runs through Feb. 27, 2022.

Dantzic was a free-lance photojournalist who won several awards and was considered to be an important artist. He captured Holiday’s elegance, complexity and humanity by using a discreet, respectful and artful approach to his work, using only available light. That helped him forge a bond of trust with the often-troubled singer.

The photos include shots of Holiday greeting fans, walking on a Newark street, waiting backstage and performing. They were taken two years before she died at age 44.

The exhibit also includes Dantzic’s Leica M3 camera and his business card from the 1950s. He died in 2006.

