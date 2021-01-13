 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Durham Museum will have free admission on MLK Day
0 comments

Durham Museum will have free admission on MLK Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha's history museum

An old-time streetcar is among artifacts at the Durham Museum. Admission to the museum is free on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN,THE WORLD-HERALD

Admission to the Durham Museum will be free on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Several family events are planned: an interactive scavenger hunt; an opportunity to contribute to a community art project; screenings of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and a chance to win a yearlong museum membership.

The museum’s permanent exhibits also will be open.

Each person planning to visit must register in advance at durhammuseum.org or 402-444-5071 to facilitate pandemic safety and capacity guidelines.

Space will be limited, and museum officials are urging frequent visitors and members to visit another day, reserving Monday for people who may not otherwise have the opportunity to see the Durham's exhibits and other features.

Monday hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone age 5 and older is required to wear a mask.

Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert