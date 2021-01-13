Durham Museum will have free admission on MLK Day

Admission to the Durham Museum will be free on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Several family events are planned: an interactive scavenger hunt; an opportunity to contribute to a community art project; screenings of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech and a chance to win a yearlong museum membership.

The museum’s permanent exhibits also will be open.

Each person planning to visit must register in advance at durhammuseum.org or 402-444-5071 to facilitate pandemic safety and capacity guidelines.

Space will be limited, and museum officials are urging frequent visitors and members to visit another day, reserving Monday for people who may not otherwise have the opportunity to see the Durham's exhibits and other features.

Monday hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone age 5 and older is required to wear a mask.

Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.