Eric Church to perform in Omaha, Lincoln in 2022

Eric Church is returning to Omaha.

The country star will play at the CHI Health Center on Feb. 11, 2022.

Tickets for the show, which is part of the "Gather Again" tour, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7. Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. May 4.

The tour also includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Jan. 7, 2022.

Church, a 10-time Grammy nominee, has played in the Omaha area more than a dozen times since 2006. In May 2015, Church played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, drawing a record crowd.

In 2020, Church won Entertainer of the Year from the Country Music Association. His most recent album, "Desperate Man," earned a Grammy nomination and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, "Some Of It." Church's previous No. 1 hits include "Drink In My Hand," "Springsteen," "Record Year" and "Round Here Buzz."

Church will release "Heart & Soul," a triple album project later this month.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.