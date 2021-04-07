 Skip to main content
Eric Church to perform in Omaha, Lincoln in 2022
Eric Church plays at CHI Health Center in 2019. Church's 2022 tour includes stops in Omaha and Lincoln.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

The College World Series and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will be cash-free affairs

Eric Church is returning to Omaha.

The country star will play at the CHI Health Center on Feb. 11, 2022. 

Tickets for the show, which is part of the "Gather Again" tour, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7. Presale tickets are available at 10 a.m. May 4. 

The tour also includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Jan. 7, 2022.

Church, a 10-time Grammy nominee, has played in the Omaha area more than a dozen times since 2006. In May 2015, Church played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, drawing a record crowd.

In 2020, Church won Entertainer of the Year from the Country Music Association. His most recent album, "Desperate Man," earned a Grammy nomination and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, "Some Of It." Church's previous No. 1 hits include "Drink In My Hand," "Springsteen," "Record Year" and "Round Here Buzz." 

Church will release "Heart & Soul," a triple album project later this month. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

