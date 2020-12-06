Evans: Born from French royalty, Harriet's legacy includes many accomplished Americans

The most famous American Harriet was Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), whose 1852 anti-slavery novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was a huge bestseller, igniting abolitionist fervor. When he met Stowe in 1862, Abraham Lincoln said, “So you are the little woman who wrote the book that started this great war.”

Stowe wasn’t the only accomplished Harriet born in the 1800s. Harriet Hosmer (1830-1908) was the first American woman professional sculptor. In 1911, Harriet Quimby (1875-1912) was the first woman granted an airplane pilot’s license.

When Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start in 1880, Harriet ranked 73rd nationally. It dropped to 144th in 1905, but then rose to 104th in 1917. This was partly because Jewish parents used Harriet as an English equivalent for Yiddish names like Henda and Hodel.

Perhaps because of Stowe’s fame, Harriet stayed more common in the North. In the 1940 census, 4,782 of the 120,215 Harriets were born in Wisconsin and 1,245 in Georgia, when the two states had about the same population.

Harriet’s use dropped until it left the top thousand in 1971. By 1993, when only 27 Harriets were born in the United States, it was a quintessential “grandma name” — exemplified when cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants’ grandmother Harriet SquarePants was created in 2001.