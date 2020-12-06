Evans: Born from French royalty, Harriet's legacy includes many accomplished Americans

Sunday is the 171st anniversary of one of history’s most famous escapes.
Harriet Tubman fled slavery in Maryland on Dec. 6, 1849, reaching freedom in Philadelphia. Over the next decade, she traveled back to Maryland several times, rescuing 70 others from slavery. Working for the Union Army during the Civil War, she led the Combahee River raid in South Carolina, freeing 750 slaves.
Tubman’s birth date is unknown, though she was likely born around 1820. Originally called Araminta, by the time she married John Tubman around 1844, she’d changed to Harriet, after her mother.
Harriet is an English form of Henriette, a French feminine for Henri created in the 16th century. In 1609, the youngest daughter of France’s King Henri IV was christened Henriette Marie. After marrying King Charles I of England in 1625, she was called Henrietta Maria. Soon, many British aristocrats named daughters Henrietta.
Harry has been the common British nickname for Henry since medieval times. (Today’s Prince Harry is officially a Henry.) Soon, most English Henriettas were called “Harriet.”
In the 18th century, Harriet became a name in its own right. By the early 19th century, it was fashionable in both Britain and America.
Around 1810, Harriet was a top 10 name throughout the United States. It then receded in the South while staying very common in the North.
The most famous American Harriet was Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), whose 1852 anti-slavery novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was a huge bestseller, igniting abolitionist fervor. When he met Stowe in 1862, Abraham Lincoln said, “So you are the little woman who wrote the book that started this great war.”
Stowe wasn’t the only accomplished Harriet born in the 1800s. Harriet Hosmer (1830-1908) was the first American woman professional sculptor. In 1911, Harriet Quimby (1875-1912) was the first woman granted an airplane pilot’s license.
When Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start in 1880, Harriet ranked 73rd nationally. It dropped to 144th in 1905, but then rose to 104th in 1917. This was partly because Jewish parents used Harriet as an English equivalent for Yiddish names like Henda and Hodel.
Perhaps because of Stowe’s fame, Harriet stayed more common in the North. In the 1940 census, 4,782 of the 120,215 Harriets were born in Wisconsin and 1,245 in Georgia, when the two states had about the same population.
Harriet’s use dropped until it left the top thousand in 1971. By 1993, when only 27 Harriets were born in the United States, it was a quintessential “grandma name” — exemplified when cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants’ grandmother Harriet SquarePants was created in 2001.
In 2001, Harriet was no longer a Grandma name in Britain. It’s been back among the top 100 names for girls in England and Wales since the early 1990s. In 2018, it ranked 45th there.
Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006. This is linked to an upswing in attention for Harriet Tubman. In September 2016, a baby on “Grey’s Anatomy” was named Harriet after Tubman. In 2019, “Harriet”, first Hollywood film about Tubman, earned Cynthia Erivo an Oscar nomination.
In 2019, 261 Harriets were born, ranking it 983rd, its highest since 1970. In another generation, Harriet may be as popular with Americans as it now is in Britain, giving Tubman a whole new army of American namesakes.
