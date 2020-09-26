Evans: From Russian czars to soccer stars, Ivan has had a lengthy reign

Does seeing a photo of your favorite food make your mouth water? Ivan knew why.
Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov (1849-1936) was born 171 years ago on Sept. 26. He’d already won the 1904 Nobel prize for discoveries about digestion before he noticed dogs in his laboratory were salivating when the attendant who fed them walked by. His experiments showed dogs could be conditioned to salivate to clicking metronomes or drawings of circles after these were paired with food. This work on classical conditioning founded the modern psychology of learning.
Ivan is a Slavic form of John. Both go back to Hebrew Yochanan, “Yahweh (God) is gracious.”
John the Baptist and John the Beloved Disciple are important saints for all Christians. Ivan became popular in eastern Europe well before forms of John were widely used in western Europe. One of the first examples was Bulgarian hermit Ivan of Rila (876-946). When Bulgarian Tsar Peter I heard of Ivan’s miracles, he sent lavish golden gifts. Ivan refused them, telling Peter to use his gold to aid the poor. Today, Ivan is Bulgaria’s patron saint.
Ivan III “the Great” (1440-1505), Duke of Moscow, was known as “gatherer of Russian lands.” His grandson Ivan IV “the Terrible” (1530-75) was declared Tsar of all Russia in 1546. They established Ivan as a common Russian name. In 2019, Ivan ranked fifth for boys born in Moscow.
The name spread westward as Russia itself became better known. The 1850 United States census included 94 men and boys named Ivan, most with no obvious Russian ancestry.
As Russian novels like Leo Toltsoy’s “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” (1886) became famous, and immigrants from eastern Europe arrived, the number of Ivans rose. In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name data starts, Ivan ranked 322nd. In 1916, it peaked at 165th.
The communist Russian Revolution of 1917 made some Americans wary of Russian imports. Ivan fell until bottoming out in 1951 at 334th.
Ivan began rising again around 1975. It fit in with the “two syllables ending in -n” pattern modern parents love. It was also helped by Russian and Latin American immigrants.
Ivan is frequently used all over Europe and Latin America. Spanish pop singer Iván (born Juan Carlos Ramos Vaquero in 1962) sold over five million albums worldwide in the 1980s. Scores of professional soccer players are named Ivan — Ivan Rakitic, born 1988 in Switzerland to Croatian parents, who now plays for Spain’s top-ranked Sevilla team, exemplifies Ivan’s cross-cultural appeal.
Hurricane Ivan in 2004 pushed the name to 117th. It then receded until jumping to 113th in 2012.
In 2012, K.A. Applegate published the Newbery Medal-winning “The One and Only Ivan,” a novel about a gorilla living in a small cage in a mall, who through his artistic talent persuades humans to move him and other animals to a better zoo environment. It was inspired by the true tale of gorilla Ivan (1962-2012), who lived for 27 years at a Tacoma, Washington, mall before he was moved to Zoo Atlanta.
Ivan ranked 139th as a baby name in 2019. On Aug. 21, Disney digitally released the film version of “The One and Only Ivan.” Will this condition as sharp of a rise and fall for Ivan as “Frozen” did for Elsa? We’ll have to wait for next year’s figures to see.
