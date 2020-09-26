Evans: From Russian czars to soccer stars, Ivan has had a lengthy reign

The name spread westward as Russia itself became better known. The 1850 United States census included 94 men and boys named Ivan, most with no obvious Russian ancestry.

As Russian novels like Leo Toltsoy’s “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” (1886) became famous, and immigrants from eastern Europe arrived, the number of Ivans rose. In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name data starts, Ivan ranked 322nd. In 1916, it peaked at 165th.

The communist Russian Revolution of 1917 made some Americans wary of Russian imports. Ivan fell until bottoming out in 1951 at 334th.

Ivan began rising again around 1975. It fit in with the “two syllables ending in -n” pattern modern parents love. It was also helped by Russian and Latin American immigrants.

Ivan is frequently used all over Europe and Latin America. Spanish pop singer Iván (born Juan Carlos Ramos Vaquero in 1962) sold over five million albums worldwide in the 1980s. Scores of professional soccer players are named Ivan — Ivan Rakitic, born 1988 in Switzerland to Croatian parents, who now plays for Spain’s top-ranked Sevilla team, exemplifies Ivan’s cross-cultural appeal.

Hurricane Ivan in 2004 pushed the name to 117th. It then receded until jumping to 113th in 2012.