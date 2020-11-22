Evans: Marvel's Black Widow helped Scarlett reach its greatest popularity yet

Who was nominated for both a Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress Oscar last year, the 12th performer ever so honored?

It was Scarlett Johansson, for her roles as an actress divorcing a theater director in “Marriage Story,” and as a German woman hiding a Jewish teenager from Nazis in “Jojo Rabbit.” Johansson turns 36 on Sunday.

Scarlett is an English surname derived from the Old French “escarlate,” “scarlet-colored cloth,” designating one who sold expensive fabrics.

Will Scarlet has been one of Robin Hood’s Merry Men since the ballad “A Gest of Robin Hood” was written around 1450. In modern times, he’s usually portrayed as Robin’s youngest outlaw.

In the 1850 United States census, there were 252 people with the last name Scarlett. In the 19th century, a few boys received Scarlett as a first name.

The first famous female Scarlett is Scarlett O’Hara, heroine of Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel, “Gone With the Wind,” and the 1939 film based on it. In the novel, her full name is Katie Scarlett O’Hara, after her paternal grandmother, but everyone except her father calls her “Scarlett.”