Evans: Marvel's Black Widow helped Scarlett reach its greatest popularity yet

Who was nominated for both a Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress Oscar last year, the 12th performer ever so honored?
It was Scarlett Johansson, for her roles as an actress divorcing a theater director in “Marriage Story,” and as a German woman hiding a Jewish teenager from Nazis in “Jojo Rabbit.” Johansson turns 36 on Sunday.
Scarlett is an English surname derived from the Old French “escarlate,” “scarlet-colored cloth,” designating one who sold expensive fabrics.
Will Scarlet has been one of Robin Hood’s Merry Men since the ballad “A Gest of Robin Hood” was written around 1450. In modern times, he’s usually portrayed as Robin’s youngest outlaw.
In the 1850 United States census, there were 252 people with the last name Scarlett. In the 19th century, a few boys received Scarlett as a first name.
The first famous female Scarlett is Scarlett O’Hara, heroine of Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel, “Gone With the Wind,” and the 1939 film based on it. In the novel, her full name is Katie Scarlett O’Hara, after her paternal grandmother, but everyone except her father calls her “Scarlett.”
That pattern was common in the South. Indeed, the first woman Scarlett, Scarlett Fudge Akers (1883-1946) of Florida, was named Elizabeth Scarlett Fudge after her maternal grandmother. “Lizzie S.” in the 1900 census, she’s Scarlett in later censuses and on her Apopka, Florida, tombstone.
It’s unknown where Margaret Mitchell ran across the surname Scarlett. Census records show African American widow Katie Scarlett lived about three miles from Mitchell’s house. Meta Scarlett (probably a cousin of Akers), vice principal of Atlanta’s English Avenue school, lived two miles away. There’s no evidence Mitchell knew either, much less that she knew Scarlett Akers.
In choosing the name, Mitchell played on the phrase “scarlet woman.” In the biblical Book of Revelation, the whore of Babylon, clothed in scarlet, sits on a scarlet beast, so a “scarlet woman” is a sexual libertine, fitting fiery, much-married Scarlett O’Hara.
In 1937, the year Mitchell’s novel became a best-seller, seven Scarletts were born, the first time it appears in Social Security’s baby name data. The film, starring Vivien Leigh as Scarlett, premiered Dec. 15, 1939. In 1940, 59 Scarletts were born, ranking the name among the top thousand.
Scarlett ranked 828th in 1941, but fell out of the top thousand in 1944. It snuck back in in 1962 and 1963; in 1961, there was a theatrical rerelease of “Gone With The Wind,” and Pamela Tiffin played ditzy Southern belle Scarlett Hazeltine in the comedy “One, Two, Three.”
Scarlett came back into the top thousand for good in 1992, after Alexandra Ripley’s authorized sequel novel “Scarlett” was published in 1991. The 1994 television miniseries, starring Joanne Whalley-Kilmer as Scarlett, popped the name to 752nd in 1995.
Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002. The 8,343 born in 2019 ranked it 24th, its highest ever.
Why is Scarlett only hugely popular now? Scarlett sounds like the super-fashionable Charlotte, and Johansson’s fame means it no longer is a “one celebrity name.” When Scarlett O’Hara was its only image, most parents avoided it for newborns the same way Oprah and Madonna are. Johansson has legitimized it as a “real name.”
Since 2018, Scarlett Johannsson has been the highest-paid actress in the world. She’ll continue to earn thousands of namesakes for at least another decade.
