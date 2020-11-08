Evans: 'Psycho' killer led to a major drop in popularity for Norman

Remember Dr. Daniel Auschlander, chief of services in television hospital drama “St. Elsewhere” (1982-88)? Or Mr. Nolan, the strict headmaster of an elite private school in “Dead Poets Society” (1989)?

Norman Lloyd, who played both, was born as Norman Perlmutter in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Nov. 8, 1914, making him 106 today.

Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century. When the Viking-descended Normans from Normandy, France, conquered England in 1066, the name was reinforced.

Families named Norman had medieval ancestors with the first name. In the 2010 census, there were 67,704 Americans with the surname Norman, ranking it 495th.

In England, the first name Norman became rare after 1400. It stayed common in Scotland, used as an English form of Tormod, another Viking name meaning “Thor’s mind.” In 1841, the first British census found 234 Normans in England and 1,247 in Scotland, though England had over five times the population.