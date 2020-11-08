Evans: 'Psycho' killer led to a major drop in popularity for Norman

Remember Dr. Daniel Auschlander, chief of services in television hospital drama “St. Elsewhere” (1982-88)? Or Mr. Nolan, the strict headmaster of an elite private school in “Dead Poets Society” (1989)?
Norman Lloyd, who played both, was born as Norman Perlmutter in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Nov. 8, 1914, making him 106 today.
Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century. When the Viking-descended Normans from Normandy, France, conquered England in 1066, the name was reinforced.
Families named Norman had medieval ancestors with the first name. In the 2010 census, there were 67,704 Americans with the surname Norman, ranking it 495th.
In England, the first name Norman became rare after 1400. It stayed common in Scotland, used as an English form of Tormod, another Viking name meaning “Thor’s mind.” In 1841, the first British census found 234 Normans in England and 1,247 in Scotland, though England had over five times the population.
Norman Leslie, Sheriff of Fife (1518-54), became a hero to Scottish Protestants when he assassinated Cardinal Beaton in 1546. American author Theodore S. Fay (1807-98) probably named the hero of his 1835 novel “Norman Leslie” after him.
In Fay’s tale, Norman Leslie is a New Yorker falsely accused of murdering Rosalie Romain, who’s actually eloped with bigamist cad Clairmont. Though acquitted at trial, Norman flees to Europe to escape evil gossip, where after improbable adventures, he’s almost murdered by Clairmont before a miraculous happy ending.
Edgar Allen Poe said “Norman Leslie” was a “piece of balderdash” that “villainously insulted“ America’s common sense. That didn’t prevent it from being a best-seller.
In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name data begins, Norman ranked 133rd. It steadily increased, helped in the 1920s by matinee idol Norman Kerry (1894-1956), the Clark Gable of his day. Norman peaked at 37th in 1931, the year director Norman Taurog won an Oscar for “Skippy.” In 1938, Taurog directed Spencer Tracy in his Oscar-winning role as Father Flanagan in “Boys Town.”
Norman fell back to 132nd by 1960, when Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Psycho” featured killer Norman Bates. The next year, Sue Thompson’s hit song “Norman,” where “Norman knows my heart belongs to him and him and only him,” countered that image, but after 1965 Norman resumed its fall, leaving the top thousand in 2006.
Famous Normans include “power of positive thinking” promoter Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993) and painter Norman Rockwell (1894-1978). Agronomist Norman Borlaug (1914-2009), father of the “Green Revolution,” won the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norman with perhaps the most impact on everyday life was Norman Woodland (1921-2012), inventor of the barcode for scanning purchases at checkout counters.
Norman Greenbaum (born 1946) wrote the 1969 hit song “Spirit in the Sky.” TV producer Lear (1922) and film director Jewison (1926) are other Normans famous in entertainment.
When he was merely 100, Norman Lloyd had a small part in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” A YouTube video features a speech he gave last year at his 105th birthday party. Only 159 Normans were born in the United States in 2019, but its use for popular animated characters in the film “ParaNorman” (2012) and the anime series “The Promised Neverland” may predict the start of a revival before Lloyd’s 110th.
