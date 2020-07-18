Evans: Westerns, soap operas helped popularize Dakota, a name with Native American roots

Who was the youngest person nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award?

Dakota Fanning (born 1994), for her role as Lucy in “I Am Sam” (2001). Lucy, the bright young daughter of intellectually disabled Sam (Sean Penn), continually runs away from foster homes to be with her dad.

Fanning later starred in “Charlotte’s Web” (2006) and “Coraline” (2008). On Sunday, she returns for the second season of TNT’s “The Alienist” as Sara Howard, an 1890s detective working with Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), one of the world’s first forensic psychiatrists.

“Dakota” is the name of two of the three divisions of the Sioux nation, meaning “allies” in their language. The Dakotas lived in Minnesota and Wisconsin before being forced onto reservations in the Dakotas and Nebraska.

In the 19th century, some parents looking for unusual names used place names. The first girl named Dakota in the census is Dakota Walbridge of Pulaski, Wisconsin, born 1854. Her twin sister was Eutoka, another uncommon name.

The first boy named Dakota in the census is Dakota Bennett of Mercer County, Ohio, born 1867. His sisters were Nevada and Minnesota, and his brothers were Alaska, Arizona, Delaware and Vermont.