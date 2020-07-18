Evans: Westerns, soap operas helped popularize Dakota, a name with Native American roots

Who was the youngest person nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award?
Dakota Fanning (born 1994), for her role as Lucy in “I Am Sam” (2001). Lucy, the bright young daughter of intellectually disabled Sam (Sean Penn), continually runs away from foster homes to be with her dad.
Fanning later starred in “Charlotte’s Web” (2006) and “Coraline” (2008). On Sunday, she returns for the second season of TNT’s “The Alienist” as Sara Howard, an 1890s detective working with Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), one of the world’s first forensic psychiatrists.
“Dakota” is the name of two of the three divisions of the Sioux nation, meaning “allies” in their language. The Dakotas lived in Minnesota and Wisconsin before being forced onto reservations in the Dakotas and Nebraska.
In the 19th century, some parents looking for unusual names used place names. The first girl named Dakota in the census is Dakota Walbridge of Pulaski, Wisconsin, born 1854. Her twin sister was Eutoka, another uncommon name.
The first boy named Dakota in the census is Dakota Bennett of Mercer County, Ohio, born 1867. His sisters were Nevada and Minnesota, and his brothers were Alaska, Arizona, Delaware and Vermont.
More girls than boys were named Dakota during the 19th century, probably because it ends in “a.” It remained rare, with its highest census figures in 1920 being 44 men and 204 women.
In the 20th century, Dakota turned up as a nickname for soldiers or cowboys in movies and television. The 1943 film “Stage Door Canteen” featured a soldier named Dakota whose pals were California, Tex and Jersey. Mario Novelli played the title character in the Italian-made spaghetti Western “A Gunman Called Dakota” in 1972.
A soap opera made the name popular. In October 1985, “Ryan’s Hope” introduced handsome Dakota Smith (Christopher Durham). Dakota turned out to be the biological son of Johnny Ryan, the New York bar owner who anchored the show. Johnny’s loving wife, Maeve, insisted he acknowledge Dakota as his son. As Dakota Ryan, he became a shady politician, written out in 1988 just before “Ryan’s Hope” was cancelled.
Though “Ryan’s Hope” didn’t explain the character’s unusual name, Dakota leapt onto Social Security’s boys’ list at 857th in 1985. Dakota then skyrocketed, peaking at 56th in 1995.
In October 1989, actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith named their daughter Dakota. Johnson and Griffith’s then-super-couple fame made people notice. Dakota first landed on the girls’ top thousand list in 1990 at 596th.
Dakota first peaked for girls at 247th in 1998. Fanning’s child-star fame jumped it to 190th in 2006. When Dakota Johnson herself became a star as Anastasia Steele in “Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015), Dakota rose to 226th in 2016.
Since 2010, Dakota has again been more common for girls. In 2018, it ranked 247th for girls and 349th for boys.
Dakota’s 1990s boom means most well-known Dakotas besides Fanning and Johnson are male athletes. Baseball pitcher Hudson (1994), football players Allen (1995) and Dozier (1991) and professional skateboarders Roche (1987) and Servold (1992) are examples.
In 2011, Dakota Meyer (1988) became a Medal of Honor winner for heroic actions in Afghanistan, where he personally evacuated 12 friendly wounded and provided cover for another 24 Marines and soldiers. He’s a namesake young Dakotas of any gender can be proud to have.
