Evans: What are the real top baby names of 2019?

When Sofia and other spellings are added, 21,221 Sophias arrived in 2019. Sophia has been No. 1 since 2011. However, Sophia fell 2.2% last year while No. 2 Olivia rose 2.2%, so its lead is waning.

The rest of the girls’ top 10 are Emma, Ava, Isabella, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia, Riley and Evelyn. That’s the same top 10 as last year, though Amelia rose 4.4% and moved up two places.

Though their pronunciation is nearly the same, I count Amelia and Emilia separately, partly because of their different origins (Amelia from Germanic “amal,” meaning “work,” and Emilia from Latin “aemulus,” meaning “rival”), and partly because I think the influence of Emma and Emily will lead many Americans to pronounce the first vowel in Emilia more strongly.

Emilia rose 16% last year, shooting up from 70th to 52nd in the ranks. Together, Amelia and Emilia ranked third last year. Even without Emilia’s help, Amelia was the No. 1 name for girls in England and Wales between 2011 and 2015. It may well be Amelia rather than Olivia that soon replaces Sophia at the top.