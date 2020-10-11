Evans: What are the real top baby names of 2019?

King Jackson and Queen Sophia still reign, but their power is slipping.
Lat month, the Social Security Administration released the United States’ top baby names of 2019.
On SSA’s lists, Liam and Olivia rank first. Olivia beat Emma, No. 1 from 2014 through 2018, after ranking second for five years. Liam’s been No. 1 since 2017.
SSA counts every spelling separately. Every year, I add together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.
When boys named Jaxon, Jaxson, Jakson, etc., are added to Jackson, 22,801 were born in 2019, ranking it first for the seventh year in a row.
The rest of 2019’s top 10 for boys were Liam, Noah, Aiden, Lucas, Elijah, Oliver, Grayson, William and James.
Oliver replaced Kayden in the top 10. Oliver has been No. 1 in England and Wales since 2013. Its status as Olivia’s male counterpart and characters like superhero Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) of “Arrow” fueled its rise.
The total number of births fell 1.5% last year. The number of Jacksons fell 4.4%, while Liam rose 3.2%. If any name knocks Jackson out of No. 1 the next few years, it will likely be Liam.
Miles was the boy’s name among the top 50 with the biggest 2019 increase, soaring 23.7%. The Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner, the NBA’s 2019 blocks leader, and child actor Miles Brown (Jack Johnson on “Black-ish”) helped.
When Sofia and other spellings are added, 21,221 Sophias arrived in 2019. Sophia has been No. 1 since 2011. However, Sophia fell 2.2% last year while No. 2 Olivia rose 2.2%, so its lead is waning.
The rest of the girls’ top 10 are Emma, Ava, Isabella, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia, Riley and Evelyn. That’s the same top 10 as last year, though Amelia rose 4.4% and moved up two places.
Though their pronunciation is nearly the same, I count Amelia and Emilia separately, partly because of their different origins (Amelia from Germanic “amal,” meaning “work,” and Emilia from Latin “aemulus,” meaning “rival”), and partly because I think the influence of Emma and Emily will lead many Americans to pronounce the first vowel in Emilia more strongly.
Emilia rose 16% last year, shooting up from 70th to 52nd in the ranks. Together, Amelia and Emilia ranked third last year. Even without Emilia’s help, Amelia was the No. 1 name for girls in England and Wales between 2011 and 2015. It may well be Amelia rather than Olivia that soon replaces Sophia at the top.
Among the top 50 girl’s names, Everly rose 27.2% last year to rank 22nd. This English surname meaning “boar clearing” is well-known because of the rockabilly duo The Everly Brothers. Its use as a girl’s first name was jumpstarted by celebrity babies like the daughter of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, born in 2013. The 2015 action film “Everly,” with Salma Hayek as the title character, a sex-trafficked woman who turns the tables on her captors, was another influence.
Once new parents heard the name, its similarity to the top 10’s Evelyn and Riley made it the perfect “different but not too different” choice. Spellings Everly, Everleigh and Everlee are now all in the SSA’s top 400, while none charted before 2012. New names that sound like old names are always winners in the game of baby labels.
