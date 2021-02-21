Everywhere you turn, Omaha might have a book club

If you’re a joiner and not an organizer, the Omaha area has volumes of book clubs for you.

The Bookworm, near 90th Street and West Center Road, has 16 in-store groups alone. It also helps a number of outside clubs that meet in homes or other locations. It orders books and offers 20% discounts to both types of groups, too.

“The (in-store) groups are open to anybody who wants to come,” said Janice Rhine, a bookseller who is the point person for the clubs.

Book clubs at The Bookworm cover a wide variety of genres: history, biography, novellas, all types of fiction and even one specifically devoted to Willa Cather.

There are two World War II book clubs, one that meets in the daytime and one in the evening, and three mystery clubs, because those books are so popular, Rhine said.

The pandemic has taken its toll on the groups. Right now, they have about 50 participants, half of their usual number before shutdowns and quarantines started.

But they soldier on. All were on Zoom at one point, but about half have come back to the store — 6 feet apart, of course.