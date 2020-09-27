Fall TV preview: Omahan gets her own show; Nebraska gets a 'Walking Dead' spinoff; and more

At least early on, TV endured the coronavirus pandemic better than most forms of media. While concerts, sports and major movie releases were halted, TV kept chugging along, thanks to a big backlog and the ability to be enjoyed at home.
But as we enter the fall season, TV is finally starting to feel the effects of the pandemic. Production halts have winnowed many networks’ lineups, and some are filling the gaps by acquiring shows that have already aired in other countries or on obscure streaming services.
So, as we preview the fall TV lineup, we’ll take a look at some new and returning shows, as well as some of the more notable “lineup fillers” plucked from elsewhere.
Note: Dates are subject to change, especially amid a pandemic that could still cause further production shutdowns.
NEW SHOWS
Away
Netflix, Sept. 4 (all episodes available now)
Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars in this sci-fi series about the first manned mission to Mars.
The Duchess
Netflix, Sept. 4 (all episodes available now)
In this comedy, a single mother navigates life and contemplates having a child with her ex.
Woke
Hulu, Sept. 9 (all episodes available now)
In this comedy that blends live-action and animation, a Black cartoonist (Lamorne Morris) becomes more sensitive to racial issues after an incident with the police.
Julie and the Phantoms
Netflix, Sept. 10 (all episodes available now)
After losing her mother, a high school student starts a band with a group of ghosts in this teen-focused dramedy.
The Third Day
HBO, Sept. 14
Jude Law and Katherine Waterston star in this dramatic miniseries that follows the journeys of two people who arrive on a mysterious island at different times.
We Are Who We Are
HBO, Sept. 14
Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) co-created this coming-of-age series about two American teens raised on an army base in Italy.
Ratched
Netflix, Sept. 18 (all episodes available now)
This series from mega-producer Ryan Murphy explores the origin of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” antagonist Nurse Ratched.
Wilmore
Peacock, Sept. 18
Former host of “The Nightly Show” Larry Wilmore gets a new weekly talk show, which will cover a wide range of topics.
Filthy Rich
Fox, Sept. 21
Kim Cattrall stars in this prime-time soap opera about an ultra-rich Southern family that made its money from a Christian television network.
The Amber Ruffin Show
Peacock, Sept. 25
The Omaha native, who’s been a writer and performer on Seth Meyer’s “Late Night” show, gets her own half-hour talk show. “We are going to talk about the news, and we are going to be doofuses, so hopefully it’ll be a nice mix of the two,” Ruffin said of her show in an interview with Vulture.
Utopia
Amazon Prime, Sept. 25
Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl,” “Sharp Objects”) adapted this show from a British TV series of the same name. It follows a group of young adults tasked with saving the world after drawing the ire of a shadowy “deep state” organization. Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson and John Cusack star.
The Comey Rule
Showtime, Sept. 27
This miniseries, based on a book by former FBI Director James Comey, chronicles Comey’s tenure under President Donald Trump. Jeff Daniels stars as Comey, while Brendan Gleeson portrays Trump.
Weakest Link
NBC, Sept. 29
The cutthroat game show is revived, apparently without the “The” in its title anymore. Jane Lynch hosts.
Connecting
NBC, Oct. 1
This pandemic-era sitcom features a group of friends trying to stay connected — and sane — through video chatting.
Emily in Paris
Netflix, Oct. 2
In this dramedy, an American Midwesterner (Lily Collins) takes a job at a Paris marketing firm, where she’s tasked with bringing an American point of view to the business.
Monsterland
Hulu, Oct. 2
This anthology horror series, which takes place in a different U.S. city each episode, is based on the novel “North American Lake Monsters: Stories.”
The Good Lord Bird
Showtime, Oct. 4
This miniseries, adapted from the novel of the same name, follows an enslaved boy who joins a crew of abolitionist soldiers. Ethan Hawke, Daveed Diggs, Wyatt Russell and Joshua Caleb star.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond
AMC, Oct. 4
This “Walking Dead” spinoff is set in Nebraska(!) 10 years after that show’s zombie apocalypse. It follows the first generation to come of age post-apocalypse.
Soulmates
AMC, Oct. 5
This anthology series takes place in a future where a scientific test can now determine your romantic soulmate. The cast includes Charlie Heaton, Sarah Snook and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
Next
Fox, Oct. 6
John Slattery stars in this sci-fi drama about a Homeland Security team battling a rogue AI.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Netflix, Oct. 9
A follow-up series to 2018’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” this one is based on Henry James’ 1898 horror novella “The Turn of the Screw.”
Helstrom
Hulu, Oct. 16
Based on characters from Marvel comics (but not set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), this series follows demon-hunting siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom, whose father was a mysterious serial killer.
Supermarket Sweep
ABC, Oct. 18
The grocery store-set game show returns, with “SNL” alum Leslie Jones serving as host.
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix, Oct. 23
Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the miniseries about an orphan chess prodigy struggling with addiction.
The Undoing
HBO, Oct. 25
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant anchor the cast for this miniseries from David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”). It follows a successful therapist (Kidman) whose life begins to unravel just as she’s set to publish her first book.
Big Sky
ABC, Nov. 17
Another series from Kelley, this one follows two private detectives and an ex-cop as they investigate a kidnapping.
Animaniacs
Hulu, Nov. 20
It’s a revival of the animated series that followed the antics of Yakko, Wakko and Dot, with much of the original voice cast returning. Diabolical mice Pinky and the Brain also return.
Selena: The Series
Netflix, TBD
The series follows the life and career of iconic Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos), who was murdered in 1995 at age 23.
Social Distance
Netflix, TBD
This quarantine-era anthology series was produced virtually, with cast members filming themselves at home.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Disney Plus, TBD
The first MCU Disney Plus series is still expected to premiere sometime in 2020. It follows Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they carry on following Captain America’s, uh, let’s say retirement in “Avengers: Endgame.” Another MCU series, “WandaVision,” is also expected before the end of the year.
RETURNING SHOWS
The Boys
Amazon Prime, Sept. 4
Season 2 of the series features the titular group on the run after their vigilante war against superheroes gets them branded as wanted fugitives
Archer
FX, Sept. 16
After three disconnected “coma” seasons, the series about an arrogant super-spy gets back to super-spy shenanigans in its 11th season.
PEN15
Hulu, Sept. 18 (all episodes available now)
Stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle return for a second season of the cringe comedy, again playing middle-school versions of themselves while their classmates are played by actual middle schoolers.
Fargo
FX, Sept. 27
Season 4 of the anthology dark comedy adapted from the Coen brothers movie of the same name will star Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw and Timothy Olyphant. It’s set in 1950s Kansas City, though a detour to the titular town is likely at some point.
The Simpsons
Fox, Sept. 27
The never-ending animated sitcom returns for a 32nd season — along with fellow Fox animated stalwarts “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers” and relative newcomer “Bless the Harts.”
Saturday Night Live
ABC, Oct. 3
After a run of at-home episodes earlier this year, the long-running sketch comedy series will return to live shows with a limited studio audience. Jim Carrey will also portray presidential candidate Joe Biden in political sketches.
Pandora
The CW, Oct. 4
The sci-fi series, in its second season, follows a young woman investigating the death of her parents after an attack.
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC, Oct. 11
The “Walking Dead” spinoff enters its sixth season, with Christine Evangelista’s Sherry set to cross over from the flagship series.
Star Trek: Discovery
CBS All-Access, Oct. 15
Sonequa Martin-Green stars in this “Star Trek” series, now entering its third season. CBS will also begin airing the first season of the series Sept. 24.
The Goldbergs
ABC, Oct. 21
The 1980s-set family comedy is back for an eighth season.
Black-ish
ABC, Oct. 21
The sitcom focused on a Black upper-middle-class family, which has now spawned three spinoffs, returns for its seventh season.
The Conners
ABC, Oct. 21
The sitcom focused on a white working-class family returns for a third season of Roseanne-free comedy.
Superstore
NBC, Oct. 22
America Ferrera, who previously announced she’d be leaving the workplace sitcom after its fifth season, will still be around for at least its sixth-season premiere.
The Mandalorian
Disney Plus, Oct. 30
Mando, Baby Yoda and Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon are back for a second season in this “Star Wars” series. Michael Biehn, Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant are among the season’s guest stars.
This Is Us
NBC, Nov. 10
The weepy, generations-spanning drama will reportedly incorporate the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests into its fifth season.
Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med
NBC, Nov. 11
The Dick Wolf-produced dramas will return for their ninth, eighth and sixth seasons, respectively.
Law & Order: SVU
NBC, Nov. 12
Another Dick Wolf production, this cop drama is back for its 22nd season.
Station 19
ABC, Nov. 12
The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff about Seattle firefighters returns for a fourth season.
Grey’s Anatomy
ABC, Nov. 12
The long-running medical drama returns for its 17th season.
The Blacklist
NBC, Nov. 13
The series about a criminal-turned-FBI asset is back for its eighth season.
The Crown
Netflix, Nov. 15
Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth II for this historical drama, which in its fourth season will introduce Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry.
Big Mouth
Netflix, TBD
The raunchy animated comedy about hormonal teens and their (literal) hormone monsters is expected to return for a fourth season before the end of the year.
SHOWS FROM ELSEWHERE
Transplant
NBC, Sept. 1
This Canadian medical drama follows a Syrian refugee now working as a medical resident at a Toronto hospital.
L.A.’s Finest
Fox, Sept. 21
This cop series starring Jessica Alba and Omaha native Gabrielle Union premiered last year on Spectrum Originals, a cable service that isn’t available in Omaha. Fox will air its first season this fall. (Its second season premiered earlier this month on Spectrum Originals.)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
CBS, Sept. 21
Another Spectrum Originals series, this one follows the manhunt that took place following the bombing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Fox, Sept. 22
The science documentary series, hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, previously aired on the National Geographic Channel.
