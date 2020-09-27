Fall TV preview: Omahan gets her own show; Nebraska gets a 'Walking Dead' spinoff; and more

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least early on, TV endured the coronavirus pandemic better than most forms of media. While concerts, sports and major movie releases were halted, TV kept chugging along, thanks to a big backlog and the ability to be enjoyed at home.

But as we enter the fall season, TV is finally starting to feel the effects of the pandemic. Production halts have winnowed many networks’ lineups, and some are filling the gaps by acquiring shows that have already aired in other countries or on obscure streaming services.

So, as we preview the fall TV lineup, we’ll take a look at some new and returning shows, as well as some of the more notable “lineup fillers” plucked from elsewhere.

Note: Dates are subject to change, especially amid a pandemic that could still cause further production shutdowns.

NEW SHOWS

Away

Netflix, Sept. 4 (all episodes available now)

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank stars in this sci-fi series about the first manned mission to Mars.

The Duchess

Netflix, Sept. 4 (all episodes available now)